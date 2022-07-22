×
No curbs on Ganesh festival, other religious events: CM Eknath Shinde
Mumbai may witness mini swine flu wave, experts warn
Mumbai: State clears resumption of Metro-3 car shed work at Aarey
Thane: Potholes, traffic woes leave commuters fuming; TMC promises prompt action
CBSE announces Class 12 results; overall pass percentage stands at 92.71 per cent
Veteran politician Dinesh Gunawardena appointed Sri Lanka's new Prime Minister

Mumbai: Bank staffer held for sending obscene videos to students

Accused claimed he learnt to hack WhatsApp contacts from YouTube, said he sent messages for fun

CBSE declares Class 12 results; check here
From Ranveer Singh to Aamir Khan: Celebrities who bared it all for the camera
Koffee With Karan

Things were hard at home, we didn't have much money; shares Samantha Ruth Prabhu

When the host, Karan asked Samantha about the one thing that she would not do for money, she said that there are many things like that including her filmography as she has still not done a film just for the money

22 July,2022 10:42 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Vasai land mafia: MSHRC summons six Mumbai, Thane officials

Shocked by this paper’s detailed exposé of the chawl mafia, state human rights commission demands explanation from municipal commissioners, collectors and forest dept heads from Mumbai and Thane

22 July,2022 07:39 AM IST | Mumbai | Shirish Vaktania | Diwakar Sharma
Monsoon health care: Expert explains how to prevent vaginal infections

Vaginal infections are a common occurrence during monsoon given increased humidity and frequent usage of damp clothes. Mid-Day Online spoke to city-based gynaecologist who offers clarity over severity of such infections and measures to prevent them

22 July,2022 10:13 AM IST | Mumbai | Sarasvati T
Happy Birthday Trent Boult; his career and life in photos

Trent Boult has been a mainstay in the New Zealand side for a decade now. The left-armer has etched his name amongst some of the legendary Blackcaps bowlers and at the moment, remains one of the finest new ball bowlers in international cricket. At the age of 33, he still remains extremely fit and athletic. Picture Courtesy/ Official Instagram account of Trent Boult

22 July,2022 08:50 AM IST | Mumbai

