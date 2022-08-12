×
In Focus

Mumbai: Two Shiv Sena party workers booked for 'defaming' PM Modi

The duo have not only defamed the party and tarnished it's image but also spread hatred towards the party and to it's senior leaders amongst citizens, the complainant alleged in his statement to the police, the official said

Mumbai police wrongly list Haryana man's number as Agripada Senior PI

Remember Shivaay actress Sayyeshaa Saigal? A look at her personal life

Entertainment News
Hrithik Roshan ties rakhi to sisters Sunaina, Pashmina on Raksha Bandhan

The first picture is from the year 1996, in which the 'Super 30' actor could be seen celebrating Raksha Bandhan with his sister Sunaina and his cousins Eshaan and Pashmina

12 August,2022 02:42 PM IST | Mumbai | ANI
Mumbai
Mumbai: No day block on Western Railway suburban section on August 14

Western Railway's night block between Mumbai Central and Mahim

12 August,2022 05:20 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
Independence Day 2022: Exciting places in India you can plan a trip to this year

The largest exhibition of the world's countless cultural ideas, each with its own customs, traditions, language, and cuisine, can be found in India. Celebrate this Independence Day at a weekend get-away

12 August,2022 03:54 PM IST | Mumbai | IANS
Sports News
BCCI allots window in March 2023 for first ever women's IPL

The women's season that generally goes on from November to April has been advanced by a month, with the season set to begin on October 11 with T20 competition and end in February 2023 with an inter-zonal ODI competition

12 August,2022 04:45 PM IST | Mumbai | ANI

