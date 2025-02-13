Breaking News
All Mumbai and MMR construction sites told to install air-quality monitors
GBS outbreak: Wadala man dies of Guillain-Barré Syndrome; BMC says no need to panic
Crass joke row: Cops summon India’s Got Latent show jury
Mumbai: How these residential areas are battling mosquito menace round the year
Mumbai: BMC plans new firefighting technology for high-rise buildings
Valentines Day

In Focus

ED arrests two in money laundering case linked to FairPlay app

The case was initiated based on a complaint filed by Viacom18 with Maharashtra Cyber, following which the ED registered a money laundering case against FairPlay and others

Valentine's Day 2025: Roy to Shehzada, box office performance of V-Day releases

13 February,2025 02:38 PM IST | Athulya Nambiar
Celebrity Life News
Zeenat Aman: 'I used to feel embarrassed that I can’t cook food but...'

Veteran actress Zeenat Aman has penned yet another thoughtful post. This time she has shared what she eats in a day along with her relationship with the art of cooking

13 February,2025 01:28 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Ranveer Allahbadia row: Mumbai Police record statements of seven persons

The Maharashtra Cyber Department has summoned more than 40 persons, including Allahbadia and comedian Samay Raina, who hosts "India's Got Latent", asking them to join the probe into a case registered over Allahbadia's controversial remarks on the YouTube reality show

13 February,2025 01:57 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
Doctors successfully repair intestinal-womb connection with innovative surgery

The patients, both in their 60s, had been experiencing severe symptoms, including the passage of stool from the vagina, due to radiation therapy and previous surgeries. Despite undergoing multiple surgeries, they found no relief

13 February,2025 10:32 AM IST | New Delhi | ANI
Sports News

"Shreyas Iyer wasn't supposed to be benched throughout England series": Gambhir

Speaking about the rumours that Shreyas Iyer was supposed to be benched throughout the series, Gautam Gambhir cleared the air. He stated that the management decided to hand Yashasvi Jaiswal his debut cap in the ODIs following his form in Australia

13 February,2025 02:02 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

Trending News:


