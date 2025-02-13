-
- Latest News
- Mumbai
- News
- Entertainment
- Celebrity Life
- Sports
- Lifestyle
- Photos
- Podcast
- Timepass
- Sunday Mid-Day
- Mumbai Guide
- Videos
- Events
The case was initiated based on a complaint filed by Viacom18 with Maharashtra Cyber, following which the ED registered a money laundering case against FairPlay and others
Veteran actress Zeenat Aman has penned yet another thoughtful post. This time she has shared what she eats in a day along with her relationship with the art of cooking13 February,2025 01:28 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
The Maharashtra Cyber Department has summoned more than 40 persons, including Allahbadia and comedian Samay Raina, who hosts "India's Got Latent", asking them to join the probe into a case registered over Allahbadia's controversial remarks on the YouTube reality show13 February,2025 01:57 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
The patients, both in their 60s, had been experiencing severe symptoms, including the passage of stool from the vagina, due to radiation therapy and previous surgeries. Despite undergoing multiple surgeries, they found no relief13 February,2025 10:32 AM IST | New Delhi | ANI
Speaking about the rumours that Shreyas Iyer was supposed to be benched throughout the series, Gautam Gambhir cleared the air. He stated that the management decided to hand Yashasvi Jaiswal his debut cap in the ODIs following his form in Australia13 February,2025 02:02 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT