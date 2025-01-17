-
The actor was rushed to the hospital in an auto rickshaw after he was in injured after being attacked inside his Bandra residence in the wee hours of Thursday
Actor Shahid Kapoor has reacted to the incident of his Rangoon co-star Saif Ali Khan being stabbed by an intruder at his Bandra residence on Thursday night17 January,2025 04:29 PM IST | Mumbai | Priyanka Sharma
Western Railway has introduced special early-morning train services to support participants traveling to the Tata Mumbai Marathon 2025, ensuring smooth transportation for marathon day.17 January,2025 02:08 PM IST | Mumbai
As India gets ready to celebrate its Republic Day, restaurants not only in Mumbai but around the country are hosting unique special menus for people to indulge in17 January,2025 01:10 PM IST | Nascimento Pinto
Two other members of the T20I squad of similar background -- Adil Rashid and Rehan Ahmed -- had however received their visas earlier17 January,2025 04:52 PM IST | Kolkata | mid-day online correspondent
