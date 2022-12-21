Breaking News
Mumbai: Most-wanted mobile snatcher finally nabbed
Mumbai: FIR filed against four people for allegedly running job racket from within Mantralaya
Mumbai: Over 3,000 students out of school after BMC transfers them
Mumbai: Work to concretise 40 per cent of city’s roads yet to start!
Mumbai: Local with 12-car walkthrough facility wows WR commuters

Subscribe to Mid-day Gold in less than Rs. 3/- Day

CLICK HERE

In Focus

Mumbai: Law student pays the price for saving his community

Sadiq Hussain, who is helping cops nab the real criminals so that entire Irani community is not defamed, says some of them torched his scooter

5 students killed as school bus overturns in Manipur's Noney

5 students killed as school bus overturns in Manipur's Noney
Free electricity and water connection: AAP’s BMC poll plank

Free electricity and water connection: AAP’s BMC poll plank
Entertainment News
Ram Charan and cousin Allu Arjun come together for star-studded Christmas party

Ram Charan and cousin Allu Arjun come together for star-studded Christmas party

It was a star-studded evening as 'Mega Power' star Ram Charan, along with his wife Upasana Konidela, hosted a Christmas party at their residence in Hyderabad

21 December,2022 04:10 PM IST | Mumbai | IANS
Mumbai
Mumbai: Over 3,000 students out of school after BMC transfers them

Mumbai: Over 3,000 students out of school after BMC transfers them

Civic body to pull down one building in Kher Nagar complex, starts repair work on the other, forcing students to go to far-off schools

21 December,2022 08:01 AM IST | Mumbai | Dipti Singh
Lifestyle News
Christmas 2022: How these non-Christian Mumbaikars are celebrating the festival

Christmas 2022: How these non-Christian Mumbaikars are celebrating the festival

Premium

With activities like cake-mixing, arranging nativity set, wine-mulling to singing carols, Mumbaikars have built their own traditions and customs to rejoice Christmas

20 December,2022 12:27 PM IST | Mumbai | Ainie Rizvi
Sports News
FIFA 2022: A to Z of World Cup

FIFA 2022: A to Z of World Cup

mid-day provides an alphabetical overview of the recently concluded biggest showpiece event in football which enthralled millions across the globe

21 December,2022 08:38 AM IST | Mumbai | Ashwin Ferro

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK