Sadiq Hussain, who is helping cops nab the real criminals so that entire Irani community is not defamed, says some of them torched his scooter
It was a star-studded evening as 'Mega Power' star Ram Charan, along with his wife Upasana Konidela, hosted a Christmas party at their residence in Hyderabad21 December,2022 04:10 PM IST | Mumbai | IANS
Civic body to pull down one building in Kher Nagar complex, starts repair work on the other, forcing students to go to far-off schools21 December,2022 08:01 AM IST | Mumbai | Dipti Singh
With activities like cake-mixing, arranging nativity set, wine-mulling to singing carols, Mumbaikars have built their own traditions and customs to rejoice Christmas20 December,2022 12:27 PM IST | Mumbai | Ainie Rizvi
mid-day provides an alphabetical overview of the recently concluded biggest showpiece event in football which enthralled millions across the globe21 December,2022 08:38 AM IST | Mumbai | Ashwin Ferro