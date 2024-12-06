Breaking News
Devendra Fadnavis is back in the saddle as Maharashtra CM
Baba Siddique shooters wanted to target Salman Khan, too, but failed
Borivali: Illegal hawkers coming back as BMC, police fail to launch coordinated action
Investment scam: Colaba banana trader loses Rs 67 lakh after downloading app
Wondered why Tilak Bridge traffic is up? Blame it on Sion bridge
Maharashtra cabinet expansion likely on December 11 or 12

BJP, the biggest constituent of the Mahayuti alliance, is expected to get 21-22 ministerial posts. The Shiv Sena could get 11 to 12 ministerial berths and NCP nine to 10 berths, the sources said

Ent Top Stories: Shalini enters BB 18; Pushpa 2 becomes highest-opener ever

06 December,2024 07:12 PM IST | Oshin Fernandes
Entertainment News
Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun offers aid to family of woman who died in stampede

Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun offers aid to family of woman who died in stampede

Sarath Chandram has come out in support of Allu Arjun, stating that producer Bunny Vas visited the family of the woman who died in the stampede on the actor's behalf

06 December,2024 05:03 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
BJP MLA Kalidas Kolambkar takes oath as pro-tem speaker

BJP MLA Kalidas Kolambkar takes oath as pro-tem speaker

Kalidas Kolambkar is the senior-most legislator in the new house and won from Mumbai's Wadala seat in last month's Maharashtra assembly elections

06 December,2024 03:19 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
Mumbai: Poor air quality triggering rise in allergic cough, cold cases in adults

Mumbai: Poor air quality triggering rise in allergic cough, cold cases in adults

The health experts say 6 out of 10 people arrive daily in the hospital with persistent coughing, sneezing, runny or stuffy nose and sore throat, and difficulty breathing

06 December,2024 07:30 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Sports News
India bag six medals at World Pickleball Championship in Hong Kong

India bag six medals at World Pickleball Championship in Hong Kong

The duo of Vanshik Kapadia and Vrushali Thakare clinched the gold medal in the 19+ open mixed doubles category in the November 29-December 1 meet. Kuldip Mahajan won a silver partnering South Korea's Kim Eung Gwon in the 19+ open mixed doubles

06 December,2024 07:38 PM IST | New Delhi | PTI

