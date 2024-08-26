Breaking News
Mid-Day Impact | Dating app scam: Cops file 1st FIR
Badlapur sexual assault case: Mumbai sees 12 POCSO cases every day
Mumbai: TISS student found dead in his apartment
Mumbai: Chembur college modifies hijab policy
Navi Mumbai: Chasing ‘purse chor’ cops find Nigerian with cocaine
African national was arrested when she tried to flee from woman who suspected her of stealing her purse left behind in auto

From live burger station, pasta to french fries, inside Masaba’s baby shower

26 August,2024 11:21 AM IST | Mumbai
Janmashtami Exclusive: Nitish Bharadwaj on playing Lord Krishna in ‘Mahabharat’

This Janmashtami, Nitish Bharadwaj speaks about the iconic role of Lord Krishna in 'Mahabharat', his take on the current outrage around women’s safety, and more

26 August,2024 07:30 AM IST | Mumbai | Oshin Fernandes
Is murder-accused Kannada actor Darshan getting VIP treatment in jail?

According to police sources, 33-year-old Renukaswamy, was a fan of Darshan. He had allegedly sent actor Pavithra Gowda obscene messages, which enraged Darshan, leading to the fan's murder. His body was found near a stormwater drain next to an apartment in Sumanahalli in Bengaluru on June 9

26 August,2024 10:14 AM IST | Bengaluru | mid-day online correspondent
Mid-Day Premium Mid-Day Specials | How Mumbai's daily commute is quietly impacting your health

As Mumbai boasts of the Atal Setu, Coastal Road, Bandra-Worli Sea Link and all other future metro construction and roadway projects, the city is crumbling in traffic. As people head to work, they spend more time getting to work than those travelling by train. It begs the question, is all this development worth it, at the cost of one’s health?

26 August,2024 11:48 AM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Mid-Day Premium End of Gabbar’s reign! India might never see another Shikhar Dhawan

Dhawan's tenure in international white-ball cricket, alongside the luminary Rohit Sharma and the indomitable Virat Kohli, was nothing short of legendary

26 August,2024 11:34 AM IST | Mumbai | Srijanee Majumdar

