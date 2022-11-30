- Mumbai
Sources in Delhi police say they have reached a critical point full of dead ends in the probe, say Poonawala is ahead of them at every turn, including manipulating truth test
During an outdoor schedule this year, it started pouring so heavily one day that even the shoot slowed down. To prevent the rain from dampening the spirits of the cast and crew, Vicky entertained them by turning DJ and playing the music30 November,2022 07:24 AM IST | Mumbai | The Hitlist Team
The accident took place at around 5 am near Bhumkar Chowk close to Navale bridge30 November,2022 09:26 AM IST | Pune | PTI
A month after Samantha Ruth Prabhu revealed she suffers from the condition, Vikram Bhatt came out in support of her because he himself has been dealing with an autoimmune condition for 18 years. Mumbai experts shed light on myositis and why people need to take care30 November,2022 09:14 AM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
After a crushing defeat in the first ODI in Auckland and a wash-off due to rain in the second game, Shikhar Dhawan-led India will look to level the series in the third match against Kane Williamson's New Zealand at Hagley Oval in Christchurch30 November,2022 08:33 AM IST | Christchurch | ANI