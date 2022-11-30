×
Shraddha Walkar murder case: Food order history a clue about day of murder
Hitting the Mumbai-Pune Expressway? Beware, stay within limit
Thane: History-sheeter demands comfort in jail, threatens to start hunger strike
Mumbai: Measles cases spread into island city now
More khau gallis, night bazaars in south Mumbai

Shraddha Walkar murder case: Did Aftab Poonawala just beat the polygraph test?

Sources in Delhi police say they have reached a critical point full of dead ends in the probe, say Poonawala is ahead of them at every turn, including manipulating truth test

Maharashtra: Several top officials transferred

ED arrests businessman Amit Arora on money laundering charges Delhi excise policy

Entertainment News
Have you heard? Vicky Kaushal turns DJ

During an outdoor schedule this year, it started pouring so heavily one day that even the shoot slowed down. To prevent the rain from dampening the spirits of the cast and crew, Vicky entertained them by turning DJ and playing the music

30 November,2022 07:24 AM IST | Mumbai | The Hitlist Team
Mumbai
Five people injured after truck overturns on Mumbai-Bengaluru highway

The accident took place at around 5 am near Bhumkar Chowk close to Navale bridge

30 November,2022 09:26 AM IST | Pune | PTI
Lifestyle News
Myositis: All you need to know about the autoimmune condition

A month after Samantha Ruth Prabhu revealed she suffers from the condition, Vikram Bhatt came out in support of her because he himself has been dealing with an autoimmune condition for 18 years. Mumbai experts shed light on myositis and why people need to take care

30 November,2022 09:14 AM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Sports News
New Zealand captain Williamson wins toss, opts to bowl against India in 3rd ODI

After a crushing defeat in the first ODI in Auckland and a wash-off due to rain in the second game, Shikhar Dhawan-led India will look to level the series in the third match against Kane Williamson's New Zealand at Hagley Oval in Christchurch

30 November,2022 08:33 AM IST | Christchurch | ANI



