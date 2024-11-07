-
Accused fled to two states after allegedly stabbing victim, abandoning body near Morbe dam in Panvel
Reacting to Donald Trump's win, Ariana Grande wrote in an Instagram story, “Holding the hand of every person who is feeling the immeasurable heaviness of this outcome today"07 November,2024 09:40 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
DyCM accuses the Congress of conspiring to tear apart the nation’s social fabric, says anarchy experiment on in Maharashtra07 November,2024 07:54 AM IST | Mumbai | Dharmendra Jore
The journey of cancer diagnosis, treatment and recovery is not easy to navigate. While there are many resources available for cancer patients, the challenges faced by the caregivers i.e., the loved ones of the patient, are often overlooked07 November,2024 09:31 AM IST | Mumbai | Raaina Jain
Nikaht Zareen's hopes of clinching a medal on her Olympic debut in Paris ended early as she lost against Wu Yu of China by unanimous decision in the Round of 16 of the women’s 50kg boxing event. Speaking about how she overcame her loss at the Olympics, the boxer from Telangana said "It wasn't easy", as everyone "becomes coach when you lose"07 November,2024 08:46 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
