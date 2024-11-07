Breaking News
India’s fastest swimmer gets 1-year ban for ‘misconduct’
Mid-Day revives vacay dreams for 40 Mumbai daily wagers
Mumbai: Touts run riot at Kurla terminus; watch video
Navi Mumbai: Man arrested for murder of 60-year-old scrap dealer
Maharashtra assembly elections 2024: Maha Vikas Aghadi’s 5 guarantees set up contest
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024

In Focus

Navi Mumbai: Man arrested for murder of 60-year-old scrap dealer

Accused fled to two states after allegedly stabbing victim, abandoning body near Morbe dam in Panvel

Orry roots for Trump as president after exercising his vote in the US elections

Orry roots for Trump as president after exercising his vote in the US elections

07 November,2024 10:04 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Hollywood celebs react with dismay to Donald Trump's win in US elections

Hollywood celebs react with dismay to Donald Trump's win in US elections

Reacting to Donald Trump's win, Ariana Grande wrote in an Instagram story, “Holding the hand of every person who is feeling the immeasurable heaviness of this outcome today"

07 November,2024 09:40 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Rahul Gandhi hand-in-glove with ultra-leftists: Devendra Fadnavis
Maharashtra polls

Rahul Gandhi hand-in-glove with ultra-leftists: Devendra Fadnavis

DyCM accuses the Congress of conspiring to tear apart the nation’s social fabric, says anarchy experiment on in Maharashtra

07 November,2024 07:54 AM IST | Mumbai | Dharmendra Jore
Lifestyle News
‘It was shocking’: How to manage being a family caregiver for a cancer patient

Mid-Day Premium ‘It was shocking’: How to manage being a family caregiver for a cancer patient

The journey of cancer diagnosis, treatment and recovery is not easy to navigate. While there are many resources available for cancer patients, the challenges faced by the caregivers i.e., the loved ones of the patient, are often overlooked

07 November,2024 09:31 AM IST | Mumbai | Raaina Jain
Sports News
Zareen hails India's bid to host 2036 Olympics, calls for SAI centres

Zareen hails India's bid to host 2036 Olympics, calls for SAI centres

Nikaht Zareen's hopes of clinching a medal on her Olympic debut in Paris ended early as she lost against Wu Yu of China by unanimous decision in the Round of 16 of the women’s 50kg boxing event. Speaking about how she overcame her loss at the Olympics, the boxer from Telangana said "It wasn't easy", as everyone "becomes coach when you lose"

07 November,2024 08:46 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

Trending News:


This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK