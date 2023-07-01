Breaking News
Maharahtra Police suspect 'human error' caused Buldhana bus accident

The Maharashtra Police suspect “human error” caused the bus accident on the Samruddhi Expressway in Buldhana district in the early hours of Saturday in which 25 passengers were charred to death

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Exclusive! Aaliya Siddiqui: Salman Khan was wrong

01 July,2023 03:41 PM IST | mumbai | Natasha Coutinho D'souza
Entertainment News
Exclusive video

Exclusive! Palak Purswani: Sharing a roof with Avinash Sachdev was a challenge

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Palak Purswani also opened up about her rapport with former best friend Jiya Shankar

01 July,2023 04:47 PM IST | mumbai | Natasha Coutinho D'souza
Mumbai
Maharashtra

'Bus involved in Samruddhi Expressway accident was less than four years old'

The private passenger bus that met with an accident early on Saturday in Maharashtra's Buldhana district, in which 25 passengers were charred to death, was less than four years old, an official of the state transport department said

01 July,2023 12:30 PM IST | Mumbai | PTI
Lifestyle News
Experience different flavours at these Mumbai restaurants this July

From authentic Maharashtrian dishes to delicious chicken wings, indulge in mouthwatering food, as Mumbai welcomes the rainy season

01 July,2023 10:21 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Sports News
'Felt a bit nervous': Neeraj Chopra on Lausanne Diamond League 2023 triumph

Neeraj Chopra, who usually produces his best in early rounds, had to wait till his fifth attempt to lead the field. He was at the second spot till the end of the fourth round

01 July,2023 04:28 PM IST | Lausanne | mid-day online correspondent

