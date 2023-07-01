- Latest News
The Maharashtra Police suspect “human error” caused the bus accident on the Samruddhi Expressway in Buldhana district in the early hours of Saturday in which 25 passengers were charred to death
Bigg Boss OTT 2: Palak Purswani also opened up about her rapport with former best friend Jiya Shankar01 July,2023 04:47 PM IST | mumbai | Natasha Coutinho D'souza
The private passenger bus that met with an accident early on Saturday in Maharashtra's Buldhana district, in which 25 passengers were charred to death, was less than four years old, an official of the state transport department said01 July,2023 12:30 PM IST | Mumbai | PTI
From authentic Maharashtrian dishes to delicious chicken wings, indulge in mouthwatering food, as Mumbai welcomes the rainy season01 July,2023 10:21 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Neeraj Chopra, who usually produces his best in early rounds, had to wait till his fifth attempt to lead the field. He was at the second spot till the end of the fourth round01 July,2023 04:28 PM IST | Lausanne | mid-day online correspondent
