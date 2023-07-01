Breaking News
Mumbai: 11 deaths in 5 days, over 100 potholes
Annual pothole-filling exercise begins
12 MU-affiliated autonomous colleges get ‘empowered’ tag
Mumbai: Monsoon covers whole month’s quota in 1 week
Risking life to keep traffic flowing on flooded NH-48
Six people die in house collapse; three in tree fall incidents and two were electrocuted; BMC helpline flooded with calls to fix potholes

Oscar-winning actor Alan Arkin passes away

01 July,2023 09:12 AM IST | Los Angeles | ANI
Entertainment News
KJo shares picture of first look test for ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'

A few days back, teaser of the movie was released which was widely appreciated. Soon after that, ‘Tum Kya Mile’ song from the movie became the ultimate love anthem of the season

01 July,2023 11:49 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Mumbai weather alert: City and suburbs bracing for heavy downpour

Mumbai weather alert: There is a possibility of very heavy rainfall occurring at isolated places throughout the day

01 July,2023 09:05 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
This mega book fair in Mumbai is a paradise for bibliophiles
Shelf Life with Mid-day

Mid-Day Premium This mega book fair in Mumbai is a paradise for bibliophiles

A warehouse filled with cartons of books from all around the world. At this book fair in Mumbai, you will have a huge collection to choose from, leaving you wanting more

01 July,2023 09:30 AM IST | Mumbai | Aakanksha Ahire
Sports News
'Got our revenge’: Head coach Kumar on India's Asian Kabaddi Championship win

Head coach Ashan Kumar hails India’s gold medal win in Asian Kabaddi C’ship final against Iran, who had beaten them at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta

01 July,2023 07:47 AM IST | Mumbai | Subodh Mayure

