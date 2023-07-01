- Latest News
- Mumbai
- News
- Entertainment
- Sports
- Lifestyle
- Photos
- Podcast
- Timepass
- Sunday Mid-Day
- Shot Videos
- Mumbai Guide
- Videos
- Brand Media
- Mid-Day Gold
- Content Services
Six people die in house collapse; three in tree fall incidents and two were electrocuted; BMC helpline flooded with calls to fix potholes
A few days back, teaser of the movie was released which was widely appreciated. Soon after that, ‘Tum Kya Mile’ song from the movie became the ultimate love anthem of the season01 July,2023 11:49 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai weather alert: There is a possibility of very heavy rainfall occurring at isolated places throughout the day01 July,2023 09:05 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
A warehouse filled with cartons of books from all around the world. At this book fair in Mumbai, you will have a huge collection to choose from, leaving you wanting more01 July,2023 09:30 AM IST | Mumbai | Aakanksha Ahire
Head coach Ashan Kumar hails India’s gold medal win in Asian Kabaddi C’ship final against Iran, who had beaten them at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta01 July,2023 07:47 AM IST | Mumbai | Subodh Mayure
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT