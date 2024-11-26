-
- Latest News
- Mumbai
- News
- Entertainment
- Celebrity Life
- Sports
- Lifestyle
- Photos
- Podcast
- Timepass
- Sunday Mid-Day
- Mumbai Guide
- Videos
- Hospital Survey
- School Survey
To honor and acknowledge the donor and his family's generosity, L. H. Hiranandani Hospital on bid farewell to the donor's body with a solemn salute from its management and staff
From 'Who's Kishore Kumar?' to lipstick rules, Alia & Ranbir's comments often backfire! Here are 5 times their words made headlines—and memes!26 November,2024 05:59 PM IST | Mumbai
Recently senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal publicly stated that BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis was acceptable to them as chief ministerial candidate26 November,2024 05:39 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Every year, November 26 is observed as National Milk Day in India to mark the birth anniversary of Dr Verghese Kurien. As adults continue to suffer from Vitamin D deficiency, Mumbai experts dive into why the dairy product is important even later in life26 November,2024 06:37 PM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
The auction was a whirlwind ride for Indian players, with some seeing their salaries soar, while others experienced the heartbreak of being overlooked26 November,2024 07:08 PM IST | Jeddah (Saudi Arabia) | mid-day online correspondent
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT