Breaking News
Maharashtra won't have LoP: Bawankule
Congress will probe defeat, ensure Mahayuti fulfils its poll promises: Patole
Thane woman booked for abetting husband's suicide
Diljit Dosanjh Pune concert: Maharashtra excise dept cancels liquor permit
Maharashtra election result: ECI submits gazette, notification to guv
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024

In Focus

Mumbai: Brain dead Ghatkopar man saves three lives

To honor and acknowledge the donor and his family's generosity, L. H. Hiranandani Hospital on bid farewell to the donor's body with a solemn salute from its management and staff

Who is Akhil Akkineni's fiance, Zainab Ravdjee?

Who is Akhil Akkineni's fiance, Zainab Ravdjee?

26 November,2024 06:42 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Times Ranbir & Alia proved they shouldn’t talk about each other in public

Times Ranbir & Alia proved they shouldn’t talk about each other in public

From 'Who's Kishore Kumar?' to lipstick rules, Alia & Ranbir's comments often backfire! Here are 5 times their words made headlines—and memes!

26 November,2024 05:59 PM IST | Mumbai
Mumbai
BJP to announce CM candidate once Mahayuti decides on portfolios

BJP to announce CM candidate once Mahayuti decides on portfolios

Recently senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal publicly stated that BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis was acceptable to them as chief ministerial candidate

26 November,2024 05:39 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
National Milk Day 2024: Can milk supplement Vitamin D in adults?

National Milk Day 2024: Can milk supplement Vitamin D in adults?

Every year, November 26 is observed as National Milk Day in India to mark the birth anniversary of Dr Verghese Kurien. As adults continue to suffer from Vitamin D deficiency, Mumbai experts dive into why the dairy product is important even later in life

26 November,2024 06:37 PM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Sports News
Kohli's 21 cr to Bumrah's 18 cr: What will the Perth Test XI earn in IPL 2025?

Kohli's 21 cr to Bumrah's 18 cr: What will the Perth Test XI earn in IPL 2025?

The auction was a whirlwind ride for Indian players, with some seeing their salaries soar, while others experienced the heartbreak of being overlooked

26 November,2024 07:08 PM IST | Jeddah (Saudi Arabia) | mid-day online correspondent

Trending News:


This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK