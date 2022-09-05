In Focus
Mumbai Trans Harbour Link's bridge portion on land is complete05 September,2022 07:11 AM IST | Mumbai | Ranjeet Jadhav The Sewri-Nhava Sheva link to run for 5.5 km on land and 17.5 km over sea; expected to be ready by Dec 2023
It'd be my first venture with Kartik Aaryan, who is known for his hard work, dedication, grit and determination towards his work and I'm truly looking forward to this one," Basu added05 September,2022 08:32 AM IST | Mumbai | ANI
Waterlogging led to traffic jams and disruptions in the lives of normal people in several parts of Bengaluru including Koramangala05 September,2022 11:28 AM IST | Bengaluru | ANI
The change in seasons affect children and parents have to always juggle between sick young one and their hectic schedules. City experts say it is especially important for parents to focus on their kid’s diet right now. Adopting healthy eating habits early and avoiding junk food can help build good immunity that can go a long away05 September,2022 09:25 AM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Indian batter Virat Kohli has defended under-pressure Arshdeep Singh after his dropped catch of Asif Ali proved to be the turning point in the clash between India and Pakistan05 September,2022 11:28 AM IST | Dubai | IANS