Ganesh Chaturthi, a 10-day festival, started today and will conclude on Ananta Chaturdashi. Devotees across Maharashtra are bringing idols into their homes and visiting pandals for the festivities.
Entertainment Top Stories: End your day with the most happening highlights. It's time to relax and take a look at the latest news and events07 September,2024 06:51 PM IST | Tuhina Upadhyay
On Saturday, devotees in thousands thronged to the revered pandal of Lalbaugcha Raja to seek Lord Ganesha's blessings as Ganeshotsav 2024 commenced. Pics/ Katyayani/ Lalbaugcha Raja07 September,2024 11:52 AM IST | Sanjana Deshpande
As modaks remain the eternal favourite for Ganeshotsav, Indian chefs say there are not only traditional regional variations of the sweet but also innovative ones that are made with rava, coconut, chana dal, or even fried07 September,2024 06:26 PM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
"It is an honour to play in Greater Noida and be part of such a historic moment for the city. We look forward to our days in the city with a lot of love from cricket fans who we know are here in plenty," Hashmatullah Shahidi07 September,2024 06:45 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
