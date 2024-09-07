Breaking News
Beware of stingray and jelly fish bites during Ganpati visarjan: BMC
Vistara flight from Mumbai to Frankfurt diverted to Turkey on security concerns
Woman drugged, raped at birthday party in Thane; 3 held
Mumbai Police deploys thousands of cops across city for Ganeshotsav
Bombay HC transfers Abhishek Ghosalkar's murder case probe to CBI
shot-button
Weather News

In Focus

CM Shinde offers prayers on Ganesh Chaturthi, wishes prosperity for all

Ganesh Chaturthi, a 10-day festival, started today and will conclude on Ananta Chaturdashi. Devotees across Maharashtra are bringing idols into their homes and visiting pandals for the festivities.

In Pics: Ananya Panday, Sonu Sood, Sara Ali Khan bring home Bappa

In Pics: Ananya Panday, Sonu Sood, Sara Ali Khan bring home Bappa

07 September,2024 03:42 PM IST | Tuhina Upadhyay
Entertainment News
Ent top stories: Mammootty's 'Dominic'; B-town celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi 2024

Ent top stories: Mammootty's 'Dominic'; B-town celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi 2024

Entertainment Top Stories: End your day with the most happening highlights. It's time to relax and take a look at the latest news and events

07 September,2024 06:51 PM IST | Tuhina Upadhyay
Mumbai
IN PHOTOS: Devotees throng to get darshan of Mumbai's revered Lalbaugcha Raja

IN PHOTOS: Devotees throng to get darshan of Mumbai's revered Lalbaugcha Raja

On Saturday, devotees in thousands thronged to the revered pandal of Lalbaugcha Raja to seek Lord Ganesha's blessings as Ganeshotsav 2024 commenced. Pics/ Katyayani/ Lalbaugcha Raja

07 September,2024 11:52 AM IST | Sanjana Deshpande
Lifestyle News
Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Why traditional and innovative modaks go hand-in-hand

Mid-Day Premium Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Why traditional and innovative modaks go hand-in-hand

As modaks remain the eternal favourite for Ganeshotsav, Indian chefs say there are not only traditional regional variations of the sweet but also innovative ones that are made with rava, coconut, chana dal, or even fried

07 September,2024 06:26 PM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Sports News

"Honour to be part of such historic moment for the city": Hashmatullah Shahidi

"It is an honour to play in Greater Noida and be part of such a historic moment for the city. We look forward to our days in the city with a lot of love from cricket fans who we know are here in plenty," Hashmatullah Shahidi

07 September,2024 06:45 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

Trending News:


This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK