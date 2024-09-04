Breaking News
Fadnavis is a 'Maratha hater', things in govt happens as per his will: Jarange
Indore-Manmad line will link Mumbai with areas near Nepal border: Vaishnaw
Enrolment date for Ladki Bahin Yojana extended till September 30
Court rules MSRTC workers' strike illegal, asks govt to resolve dispute
Mumbai Police issues traffic restrictions for Bandra Fair 2024
Mumbai: TISS honour code leads to student outrage

New rules seen as ‘undemocratic’ crackdown on campus dissent

Lollapalooza India 2025: Dates, when to book tickets and more details

04 September,2024 09:53 AM IST | Mumbai | Bohni Bandyopadhyay
Entertainment News
Tovino Thomas on 3D release of ARM: ‘Cannot expect same output from...'

Tovino Thomas and Krithi Shetty will be seen sharing screen in the upcoming Malayalam film 'ARM' (Ajayante Randam Moshanam). The actors speak to mid-day.com about their experience working on the period drama

04 September,2024 11:35 AM IST | Mumbai | Athulya Nambiar
Mumbai
Only 30 per cent of Mumbai roads are concreted

BMC sets 240-day deadline to finish remaining 70 per cent, but cracks in newly laid roads spark worry

04 September,2024 07:49 AM IST | Mumbai | Sameer Surve
Lifestyle News
Women’s safety and justice: A deep dive into how the law protects women

Mid-Day Premium Women’s safety and justice: A deep dive into how the law protects women

As India reels under the weight of numerous cases of sexual offences against women, and the situation once again brings focus on women’s safety in the country, mid-day.com speaks to lawyers, who detail the legal provisions in place for the protection of women and also discuss loopholes and possible improvements

04 September,2024 10:20 AM IST | Mumbai | Raaina Jain
Sports News
Ranis of football!

Juhu’s Smt RSB Arya Vidya Mandir have dominated inter-school girls football over the years and are looking good to win MSSA U-16 Div-I this season too

04 September,2024 08:32 AM IST | Mumbai | Sundarii Iyer

