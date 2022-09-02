×
Breaking News
Mumbai pothole menace: Need 20 mins to cover 300 metres on Mulund-Airoli Road, say commuters
Mumbai records 272 new Covid-19 cases, 4 deaths
Karnataka: Seer accused of sexual assault case arrested by Police
PM Modi commissions India's first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant
Goa Police visits Sonali Phogat's house, meets revenue officials

In Focus

Maharashtra govt wants to bring vultures back to life

State forest department and Corbett Foundation to take conservation measures to remote villages; seek to highlight the many threats to the bird

Bhendi Bazaar redevelopment: Residents demand explanation for 'irregularities'

PHOTOS: A look at Sidharth Shukla's journey from television to Bollywood

Entertainment News
Whenever Sidharth smiled, it was mysterious and mischievous, says Ashutosh Rana
EXCLUSIVE

Whenever Sidharth smiled, it was mysterious and mischievous, says Ashutosh Rana

It was exactly one year ago, when the extremely affable and likeable Sidharth Shukla bid adieu to the world. Ever since then, there has not been a single moment when his fans and well-wishers must not have thought about him and missed him. Blessed with a naturally likeability factor, Sidharth Shukla still lives in every heart

02 September,2022 08:12 AM IST | Mumbai | Satish Sundaresan
News
PM Modi commissions India's first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant
IN PHOTOS

PM Modi commissions India's first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant

Prime Minister Narendra Modi commissioned the first indigenous aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant in a ceremony at Cochin Shipyard Limited in Kochi on Friday. Pics/PTI

02 September,2022 12:31 PM IST
Lifestyle News
Worried about weight gain this festive season? City experts dissect nutrition

Worried about weight gain this festive season? City experts dissect nutrition

Premium

As the celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi gets underway, many people will be concerned about gaining weight during this festive season. City experts dissect how one can approach nutrition and avoid weight gain during this period. They also lay emphasis on the need for diabetics, pregnant women and older adults to take care

02 September,2022 10:16 AM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Sports News
US Open 2022: Rafael Nadal overcomes freak racquet injury to beat Fognini

US Open 2022: Rafael Nadal overcomes freak racquet injury to beat Fognini

The Spaniard defeated Italy's Fabio Fognini 2-6, 6-4, 6-2, 6-1 at US Open 2022 but only after suffering a bizarre self-inflicted injury when leading 3-0 in the fourth set

02 September,2022 11:11 AM IST | New York | AFP

