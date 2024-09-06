-
RTI activist says Ulhasnagar civic body procured sticks available in market for Rs 2.5K at five times that
Bollywood star Anil Kapoor is the only Indian actor to feature on TIME magazine's 100 Most Influential People in AI. The reason behind it dates back to a legal case from 202306 September,2024 10:50 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Sandeep Deshpande accused that the public representatives of the area of being involved in supporting the illegal constructions06 September,2024 11:02 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
In an exclusive interview with mid-day.com, Tisca Chopra opens up about her passion for storytelling, how reading and writing have shaped her life, the inspiration behind her 2021 book, and more06 September,2024 10:31 AM IST | Mumbai | Raaina Jain
What had begun for Kumar as a happy childhood, loving parents, a younger sister, and long days playing sports after school, faded into obscurity in a single moment of disaster06 September,2024 12:34 PM IST | Mumbai | Srijanee Majumdar
