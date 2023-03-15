- Latest News
- Mumbai
- News
- Entertainment
- Sports
- Lifestyle
- Photos
- Podcast
- Timepass
- Sunday Mid-Day
- Mid-Day Shot Videos
- Mumbai Guide
- Videos
- Brand Media
- Mid-Day Gold
- Brand Connect
The march, organised by the Communist Party of India (Marxist), has crossed Kasara town in Thane district located adjoining Mumbai, said CPI(M) MLA Vinod Nikole
She also spoke about Sharmila Tagore's 'Gulmohar' and her travel plans for 202315 March,2023 05:12 PM IST | mumbai | Natasha Coutinho D'souza
The Western Railway said that with a view to enhance the punctuality of trains, the Western Railway has decided to revise the timings of some trains15 March,2023 05:21 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Every year, March 16 is celebrated as National Vaccine Day in India. The day promotes the importance of vaccines for the overall well-being of public health15 March,2023 07:23 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Talismanic striker Sunil Chhetri "may be playing the last season" of his illustrious career, feels Indian football team head coach Igor Stimac, who is hoping that his star player would be saving his best for the last in the coming months15 March,2023 04:50 PM IST | Kolkata | PTI
ADVERTISEMENT