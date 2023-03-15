Breaking News
Mumbai: Leopard walks straight into Malad trap
Mumbai: Ex-Ranji player arrested for duping city firm of Rs 12 lakh
Mumbai: SSC students lose books, hall tickets in Malad fire
Maharashtra: How Mumbai-Pune e-way mishaps fell 30 per cent in one year
Mumbai: Clogged Nehru Nagar nullah gives rise to mosquito menace
In Focus

Farmers, tribals marching towards Mumbai in support of demands enter Thane
Maharashtra

The march, organised by the Communist Party of India (Marxist), has crossed Kasara town in Thane district located adjoining Mumbai, said CPI(M) MLA Vinod Nikole

PICS: Ananya, Bhavana, Maheep go all desi for Alanna's pre-wedding festivities

 15 March,2023 06:00 PM IST | Athulya Nambiar
Entertainment News
Soha Ali Khan on 'Chhorii 2': I watch horror movies on mute with my eyes closed

She also spoke about Sharmila Tagore's 'Gulmohar' and her travel plans for 2023

15 March,2023 05:12 PM IST | mumbai | Natasha Coutinho D'souza
Mumbai
Western Railway announces revision of some train timings, check complete details

The Western Railway said that with a view to enhance the punctuality of trains, the Western Railway has decided to revise the timings of some trains

15 March,2023 05:21 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
National Vaccination Day 2023: The day raising awareness in a post-Covid world

Every year, March 16 is celebrated as National Vaccine Day in India. The day promotes the importance of vaccines for the overall well-being of public health

15 March,2023 07:23 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Sports News
Chhetri may be playing his last season: Igor Stimac

Talismanic striker Sunil Chhetri "may be playing the last season" of his illustrious career, feels Indian football team head coach Igor Stimac, who is hoping that his star player would be saving his best for the last in the coming months

15 March,2023 04:50 PM IST | Kolkata | PTI

