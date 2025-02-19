Breaking News
ISIS module case: Interpol issues Red Corner Notice against Mohammad Shoeb Khan
PM Modi holds talks with Amir of Qatar, says had 'very productive meeting'
Maharashtra extends deadline for affixing HSRP to April 30
Driver rams car into Mira Road residential society, injures security guards
Maharashtra cabinet approves anti-narcotics task force expansion
Congo woman arrested at Mumbai airport with cocaine worth Rs 5.44 cr

Upon interrogation, the passenger confessed to ingesting capsules containing narcotic substances with the intention of smuggling them into the country

Food influencer Chatori Rajani's son Taran Jain passes away in road accident

19 February,2025 12:35 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Shivaji Jayanti 2025: Films made on the legendary Maratha king

On the occasion of Shivaji Jayanti, we look at Indian films that immortalised the legacy of the legendary Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and his vision of 'Purna Swaraj'

19 February,2025 10:24 AM IST | Athulya Nambiar
Mumbai
Mumbai: Bangladeshi couple arrested in Versova for illegal stay in India

Cops say couple has a 23-yr-old son who was born in India but they will arrest him too

19 February,2025 11:06 AM IST | Mumbai | Shirish Vaktania
Lifestyle News
IN PHOTOS: 5 times Ira Dubey aced the contemporary saree style

Saree is one of the most versatile outfits and can be styled in numerous ways. Actor Ira Dubey, who was recently seen as Fatima Jinnah in Freedom at Midnight, has often aced the contemporary saree style, blending traditional elegance with a modern twist. From pairing sarees with unique blouses to accessorising the outfit with minimal yet striking jewellery, here are some looks that reflect her unique approach to styling sarees. 

19 February,2025 01:21 PM IST | Raaina Jain
Sports News
Pakistan star Babar Azam recalls Champions Trophy triumph against India

Babar Azam also highlighted the performances of Fakhar Zaman, Mohammed Amir and Hasan Ali which helped the side guide to the victory. Ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025, Pakistan is playing their opening batsman against New Zealand

19 February,2025 03:16 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

