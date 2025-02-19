-
- Latest News
- Mumbai
- News
- Entertainment
- Celebrity Life
- Sports
- Lifestyle
- Photos
- Podcast
- Timepass
- Sunday Mid-Day
- Mumbai Guide
- Videos
- Events
Upon interrogation, the passenger confessed to ingesting capsules containing narcotic substances with the intention of smuggling them into the country
On the occasion of Shivaji Jayanti, we look at Indian films that immortalised the legacy of the legendary Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and his vision of 'Purna Swaraj'19 February,2025 10:24 AM IST | Athulya Nambiar
Cops say couple has a 23-yr-old son who was born in India but they will arrest him too19 February,2025 11:06 AM IST | Mumbai | Shirish Vaktania
Saree is one of the most versatile outfits and can be styled in numerous ways. Actor Ira Dubey, who was recently seen as Fatima Jinnah in Freedom at Midnight, has often aced the contemporary saree style, blending traditional elegance with a modern twist. From pairing sarees with unique blouses to accessorising the outfit with minimal yet striking jewellery, here are some looks that reflect her unique approach to styling sarees.19 February,2025 01:21 PM IST | Raaina Jain
Babar Azam also highlighted the performances of Fakhar Zaman, Mohammed Amir and Hasan Ali which helped the side guide to the victory. Ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025, Pakistan is playing their opening batsman against New Zealand19 February,2025 03:16 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT