Mumbai: Aarey cops want signal, speed breakers to rein in speeding motorists
Mid-Day Impact: Dog sterilisation centre restarted in Ulhasnagar
Wadala accidents: ‘We know living on footpaths is dangerous, but no other option’
Maharashtra: Cloud over Pune land deal done by Shinde govt
No takers to beautify the Mumbai Coastal Road green spaces
NMMC Budget 2025: Rs 5,685 crore allocated for expenditure

NMMC commissioner and administrator Kailas Shinde said the budget focuses on improving the livability index of Navi Mumbai while ensuring comprehensive development across key sectors of education, health, civic facilities, environment, and infrastructure for the disabled

'Shame on you': Preity Zinta slams Congress for spreading fake news about her

25 February,2025 04:15 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Netizens call out Farah Khan for joking about Gaurav Khanna's colour blindness

Farah Khan, who is one of the judges on Celebrity MasterChef has drawn the ire of netizens for joking about Gaurav Khanna's colour blindness. Watch the video

25 February,2025 04:57 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Maharashtra: Man held from Jammu and Kashmir for murdering co-worker in Thane

On February 4, the accused allegedly robbed the victim of his salary, and attacked on his head and forehead with an iron hammer in the village before fleeing

25 February,2025 12:10 PM IST | Thane | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
Navi Mumbai doctors save life of pregnant woman with rare complication

Cornual ectopic pregnancy is very rare where the embryo implants in the upper part of the uterus, near the fallopian tubes. Although the pregnancy was outside of the uterus, it was still within the uterine wall, making it harder to detect

25 February,2025 03:58 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Sports News

"Even someone like MS Dhoni cannot do anything with this Pakistan side": Sana

Mohammed Rizwan-led Pakistan suffered a loss against New Zealand and India, following which they reached the elimination stage of the Champions Trophy 2025. Abrar Ahmed just managed to snap one wicket in 10 overs in the Champions Trophy 2025 match against Team India

25 February,2025 05:12 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

