Breaking News
Railway staffer dies while coupling long-distance train at CSMT
IMD predicts moderate to heavy rains in city on July 24
Ajit Pawar chairs meeting as part of efforts to make Pune traffic jam-free city
Substantial allocation for Maharashtra in Budget: Devendra Fadnavis
Mumbai: Navy chief reviews damage to INS Brahmaputra in fire
shot-button
Weather News

In Focus

Budget centres around common man, focuses on youth, farmers, says Eknath Shinde
Union Budget 2024

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde said the Union Budget 2024 focussed on the youth, workers, farmers and women, and a push has also been given to the infrastructure sector

Spotted in the city: Bobby Deol, Janhvi Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty and others

Spotted in the city: Bobby Deol, Janhvi Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty and others

23 July,2024 08:08 PM IST | Athulya Nambiar
Entertainment News
Dhanush reveals AR Rahman was working on 30 films when he agreed to do 'Raayan'

Dhanush reveals AR Rahman was working on 30 films when he agreed to do 'Raayan'

Dhanush spoke about how he got AR Rahman on board for his film 'Raayan' that he has written and directed himself. He also plays the main lead

23 July,2024 09:37 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
IMD predicts moderate to heavy rains in city on July 24

IMD predicts moderate to heavy rains in city on July 24

According to the IMD's weather bulletin, moderate to heavy rains in city and suburbs were very likely and there was a possibility of very heavy rain at isolated places in city and suburbs on Wednesday

23 July,2024 10:00 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
Using food colours? Chefs offer natural alternatives to synthetic dye

Mid-Day Premium Using food colours? Chefs offer natural alternatives to synthetic dye

With Karnataka banning the artificial food colour, Rhodamine-B, we explore Mumbai's eateries and bakeries to uncover what imparts hues to their food items. Also, chefs share tricks to incorporate natural food colours

23 July,2024 11:36 AM IST | Mumbai | Ainie Rizvi
Sports News
Ajinkya Naik wins Mumbai Cricket Association president elections

Ajinkya Naik wins Mumbai Cricket Association president elections

Ajinkya Naik won the Mumbai Cricket Association president elections. Here is all you need to know (Pic: Atul Kamble)

23 July,2024 10:52 PM IST | Sujay Shivalkar

Trending News:


This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK