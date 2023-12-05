Breaking News
Cyclone Michaung: Five killed in Chennai amid heavy rain; airfield closed till morning
Gokhale Bridge: Girder installation for first phase has been completed, says BMC
Dr BR Ambedkar death anniversary: CR to run special trains, extra services
Mumbai: Four held with 60 gm mephedrone worth Rs 12 lakh
Mumbai: 50-year-old man held for flashing minor girls in Kandivali
City News

In Focus

Navi Mumbai: Uran strays hit by brutal acid attack

Animal lovers suspect attack was carried out on one single night by bike-borne assailants; feeders fear numbers may increase as they are unable to find other strays

'Dunki' Trailer: SRK's film spans 25 years, introduces pivotal characters

05 December,2023 10:20 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
BTS: RM and V to enlist together, Jungkook to serve with Jimin; ARMYs mourn

BTS ARMYs are all in mourning currently as Jimin, V, Jungkook, and RM are all set to enlist in the military in December. BIGHIT MUSIC has taken to social media to put out a clarification and set a few records straight

05 December,2023 09:21 AM IST | Seoul
Mumbai
Why pipe repairs in Mumbai's western suburbs took so long to fix

Pumping out water from conduit, which was leaking in multiple spots, while preventing landslides at excavated spot posed challenge to civic body team

05 December,2023 07:11 AM IST | Mumbai | Prajakta Kasale
Lifestyle News
Navigating PCOS: An expert home-based guide to combat the ovarian disorder

The undigested oestrogen in a female body goes on to pile up which leads to PCOS, PCOD, infertility, gynaecological disorders, fibroids and more. In this feature, a Mumbai-based health coach outlines a home-based guide to combat PCOS

05 December,2023 09:26 AM IST | Mumbai | Ainie Rizvi
Sports News
How a comment strengthened Sanjay Manjrekar’s resolve to represent India

Former Test batsman was rebuked by coach/administrator about not playing for India as a teenager like Maninder Singh and L Sivaramakrishnan had done by 1984-85

05 December,2023 11:09 AM IST | Mumbai | Subodh Mayure

