Mumbai: Coolie No. 1 will now be your safety sahayak
Siddhivinayak Darshan: With illegal stalls gone, everyone will queue up
Thane triple murder: With no mobile, tracking killer will be difficult
Mumbai: BMC miffed as height barrier on Irla bridge keeps toppling over
Mumbai: Repair dusty Aarey road or we start begging to raise funds, Shiv Sena UBT leader tells CM
Mumbai: Contract for Versova Dahisar Coastal Road project finalised
Mumbai’s ANC busts interstate drug ring before New Year’s Eve
Mumbai hawkers' stalled hope: BMC's Town Vending Committee quagmire

The establishment of Town Vending Committees (TVCs) in 2014 and the attempts to formalise their operations and create a more organised vending landscape was a glimmer of hope

Dunki BO day 2: SRK starrer loses grip on Friday collected about Rs 20 crore

23 December,2023 04:02 PM IST | Mumbai
Entertainment News
Christmas 2023: Best sitcom episodes to watch during the year end holidays

Christmas 2023: American sitcoms have smartly made use of the holiday to integrate in their plots. Here's looking at some of the best sitcom episodes to watch during this festive season

23 December,2023 02:45 PM IST | Athulya Nambiar
Mumbai
Mumbai: In 8 months, Central Railway’s RPF reunites 858 kids with kin

The rescues took place under RPF’s Operation Nanhe Farishtey across five divisions—Mumbai, Bhusawal, Pune, Nagpur and Solapur

23 December,2023 07:21 AM IST | Mumbai | Apoorva Agashe
Lifestyle News
Mumbai: Top spots besides Bandra for Christmas shopping

Bandra, as known by many, remains to be the top spot for Christmas shopping in Mumbai. However, if you are looking to try out some new shopping places this year, here is a curated list of spots that won’t disappoint you

23 December,2023 06:47 PM IST | Mumbai | Aakanksha Ahire
Sports News
IND W vs AUS W: Kaur leads India Women's fightback, Australia take slender lead

Kaur appealed against Healy for obstructing the field which was rejected by on-field umpires Anil Chaudhary and N Janani. On the next ball, Kaur had Healy out leg-before while attempting to sweep. McGrath had some luck on the way to a fine fifty as Rana, standing at wide first slip, had an outside edge off Rajeshwari Gayakwad

23 December,2023 06:04 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

