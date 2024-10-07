Breaking News
NCP-Ajit Pawar faction leader stabbed to death in Mumbai's Byculla, three held
Chowk in SoBo named after Colaba Councillor late Vinod Shekhar
Mith Chowki flyover: Where is our pedestrian crossing, ask Malad residents
Mumbai: 1.4K Indian ‘slaves’ rescued from scamsters this year
Aarey-BKC Mumbai Metro 3 begins today, mobile network only at ticket counters yet
SpiceJet clears 10 months of employee PF dues
Mumbai's 1st underground Metro stretch from BKC to Aarey opens for public; watch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on October 5, inaugurated the 12.69 km stretch and travelled from BKC to Santacruz and back. During the Aarey-BKC Metro Line 3 ride, PM Modi interacted with students, beneficiaries of the Maharashtra government's Ladki Bahin scheme, and labourers involved in the construction of the underground Metro line

Singham Again Trailer: Ajay gears up for epic ‘Lanka Dahan’ to rescue Kareena

07 October,2024 03:35 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
BTS: RM shares sweet message for fans ahead of documentary premiere at BIFF 2024

“RM: Right People, Wrong Place,” directed by Lee Seok-joon, will have its debut on October 7 at the Open Cinema section during the 2024 Busan International Film Festival (BIFF)

07 October,2024 10:49 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
How sr Navy officer’s meltdown at Korean consulate brought visa racket to light
How sr Navy officer’s meltdown at Korean consulate brought visa racket to light

1,300-page charge sheet reveals unemployed Jammu youth wanted to work in high-paying poultry plants in East Asian nation

07 October,2024 08:08 AM IST | Mumbai | Diwakar Sharma
Lifestyle News
Fusion of fun and fitness: How people are turning to Garba to stay fit

Fusion of fun and fitness: How people are turning to Garba to stay fit

With the arrival of the Garba season, we explore the dance form’s scope as a fitness activity during and beyond Navratri

07 October,2024 03:24 PM IST | Mumbai | Raaina Jain
Sports News
Mid-Day Premium India vs Pakistan: Are we just buying into the hype?

Once again on Sunday, Pakistan’s mediocrity shone through against India

07 October,2024 11:38 AM IST | Mumbai | Srijanee Majumdar

Trending News:


