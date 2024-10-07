Breaking News
IndiGO customers complain of delays as airline faces temporary system slowdown
PUCL Maharashtra condemns 'extrajudicial killing' of Akshay Shinde
Mumbai Customs seize gold, US dollars at airport, two held
Teen boy dies after falling from 8th floor of building in Thane
Dhamma Chakra Pravartan Diwas: CR to run special trains
PM Modi takes ride in Mumbai's new metro, interacts with workers
EXCLUSIVE| Coldplay tickets row: How cybercriminals preyed on fans
mid-day goes behind the scenes to bring you this cautionary tale as you try to score concert tickets

Keanu Reeves escapes injury after car goes off-track at pro auto racing debut

07 October,2024 10:07 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Did you spot Tamannaah Bhatia in Abhijeet Sawant’s music video from 9 years ago?

Singer Abhijeet Sawant, who rose to fame as the first winner of the widely acclaimed TV reality show 'Indian Idol', celebrates his birthday on October 7

07 October,2024 09:10 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai AQI: BMC to wash city’s pollution woes away

106 tankers to spray borewell water on half of city’s roads daily

07 October,2024 08:17 AM IST | Mumbai | Prajakta Kasale
Navratri 2024: Expert skincare tips for fasting

Mid-Day Premium Navratri 2024: Expert skincare tips for fasting

Maintaining healthy skin during the nine days of Navratri fasting can be challenging. Dermatologists offer practical tips to nourish your skin and keep it radiant, even while following a restricted diet

07 October,2024 10:16 AM IST | Mumbai | Maitrai Agarwal
Age is just a number for Dahisar SC’s Gogri, 74, who picks 3-21

Rajendra Dabhade (51), Aman Sharma (40) and Dhruval Damniwala (39) enabled Dahisar SC to declare at 209-7

07 October,2024 07:19 AM IST | Mumbai | Subodh Mayure

