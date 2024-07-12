Breaking News
Mumbai Central – Amritsar Paschim Express diverted till August 9
Konkan Railway hit by water seepage in Pernem tunnel
Mumbai: Wadala, Dadar roads to be closed for Aashadi Ekadashi from July 16-18
Navi Mumbai: Fake cops who stole Rs 13 lakh from jeweller’s staffer nabbed
Mumbai: North Regional Cyber Police arrest three in courier fraud
Weather News

In Focus

Mumbai: Truck plunges down illegal mine, killing driver, boy

Locals say mining is not allowed in the Vasai area where the accident happened

In Pics: All of bride-to-be Radhika Merchant's luxurious, custom looks so far

12 July,2024 01:24 PM IST | Tuhina Upadhyay
Entertainment News
Kim & Khloe enjoy monsoon, netizens say, 'Jo Kim ko rickshaw me betha de...'

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding: A video of Kim and Khloe Kardashians enjoying a rickshaw ride in the Mumbai monsoon has made its way onto social media

12 July,2024 03:10 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Mumbai: BMC & Central Railway will investigate water logging on tracks

Over 100 spots reported waterlogged on Monday, disrupting train services and diverting traffic. Authorities plan joint visits to affected areas to address issues

12 July,2024 07:31 AM IST | Mumbai | Sameer Surve
Lifestyle News
Unveiling the Wild: Everything you need to know before your first safari

Mid-Day Premium Unveiling the Wild: Everything you need to know before your first safari

From hotspots to safari etiquette, and a packing list, here is an expert guide to your first safari adventure

12 July,2024 09:56 AM IST | Mumbai | Maitrai Agarwal
Sports News

"Brothers, can you relate...": Irfan Pathan shares hilarious meme

Irfan Pathan and Yusuf Pathan shared a crucial partnership but were unable to take the team home. India lost the game by 54 runs eventually

12 July,2024 04:30 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

Trending News:


