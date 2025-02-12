Breaking News
Kurla BEST bus crash: Driver was unfit, says charge sheet
Crass joke row: Cyber Cell book India’s Got Latent show jury
Mumbai: Cops find decomposed bodies of siblings in Nalasopara flat
Mumbai: BMC to appoint contractor to desilt nullahs for two years
Mumbai: Swarmed! Suburbs reel under mosquito menace
197 Guillain-Barre Syndrome cases in Maharashtra, death toll rises to 7
GBS outbreak

GBS is a rare condition in which a person's immune system attacks the peripheral nerves, resulting in muscle weakness, loss of sensation in the legs and/or arms, as well as problems swallowing or breathing

TVF Tripling to YJHD, 11 memorable characters of Kunal Roy Kapur

12 February,2025 12:03 PM IST | Athulya Nambiar
Entertainment News
Chiranjeevi intends to stay away from politics for rest of his life

Megastar Chiranjeevi has once again clarified his political stand. He was attending the pre-release event of actor Brahmanandam's upcoming film 'Brahma Anandam'

12 February,2025 10:04 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
News
Ayodhya Ram temple head priest passes away in Lucknow

He served as the temple's head priest since he was 20-years-old, including during the Babri Masjid demolition on December 6, 1992

12 February,2025 10:56 AM IST | Lucknow | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai Guide News
Celebrate your love with this ultimate gifting guide for Valentine's Day

With Valentine’s Day around the corner, the pressure to find the perfect gift is real. From gifts for the hopeless romantic, a die-hard foodie to adventure junkies and book-loving dreamers, we pick out the best gifting options for the season

12 February,2025 08:52 AM IST | Mumbai | Evita Roche
Sports News
Ranji Trophy: Mumbai dominates Haryana, seals semi-final berth

After sloppy start to their first innings, Mumbai bounce back strongly with all-round effort to win quarter-final clash against Haryana by 152 runs; skipper Rahane slams resilient century, pacer Dias claims maiden fifer

12 February,2025 07:24 AM IST | Kolkata | Arup Chatterjee

