Mumbai couple kills nephew over property dispute in Bandra
MVA leaders meet Maharashtra CM Fadnavis, seek deputy speaker's post
Taking oath was necessary to raise people's issues: NCP (SP) leader Rohit Pawar
Nana Patole urges ECI, SC to consider 'public demand' for ballot paper voting
Opposition should respect people's mandate: Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde
Central Railway united over 1000 kids with their families over last 10 months

Besides the core duty of safeguarding the railway property, the RPF under the operation ‘Amanat’ has gone beyond the call of their duty and helped passengers in need and retrieved and returned their lost or left-behind luggage and valuable articles such as mobile phones, laptops, jewellery, cash, etc. to passengers

09 December,2024 09:56 AM IST | Athulya Nambiar
Entertainment News
Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha recently addressed the rumours of their wedding venue charging a staggering Rs 10 lakh per room. The couple got married last year in Udaipur

09 December,2024 10:43 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
The cops took the help of the BMC to rescue the horses that are currently at the civic body’s rescue centre. The horse owners have been asked to visit the police station for the investigations and have been booked under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act

09 December,2024 07:28 AM IST | Mumbai | Shirish Vaktania
Lifestyle News
Many people find dining to be a functional experience rather than a sensory delight. Tablescaping, the art of setting a table with intention and style, offers a simple yet powerful way to transform ordinary meals into extraordinary occasions. This Christmas season, elevate your dining experience with these simple tablescaping tips by experts

09 December,2024 11:17 AM IST | Mumbai | Maitrai Agarwal
Sports News
While neither player is expected to face suspension for the altercation, fines are anticipated as part of the disciplinary action

09 December,2024 10:26 AM IST | Adelaide | mid-day online correspondent

