On Monday, the ECI had written to the Maharashtra state secretary to transfer former BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal and some deputy and additional commissioners.
Arijit Singh didn’t want to stop his Pune concert but was short on time. He started singing ‘Chaleya’ from ‘Jawan’ backstage but left it incomplete. This is when nearly 30,000 fans took over and sang the song.20 March,2024 10:06 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Commuters fear passengers will pour into fast train from both sides, block gates and create hellish experience20 March,2024 07:13 AM IST | Mumbai | Rajendra B. Aklekar
On International Day of Happiness, wellness expert shares simple yoga practices which can help you cultivate happiness in your everyday life20 March,2024 10:28 AM IST | Mumbai | Maitrai Agarwal
The 17th edition of the world's richest cricket league is expected to end close to the June 1 start of the World Cup in the West Indies and United States20 March,2024 04:19 PM IST | New Delhi | mid-day online correspondent
