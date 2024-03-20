Breaking News
Mumbai: BKC pod taxi could become white elephant, warn experts
Abhishek Ghosalkar murder: ‘Abhishek told me not to come to Mauris’s house despite invite. That’s why I’m alive'
Goregaon couple case: ‘My name misused in Rs 200-cr fraud’
Mumbai: Two-factor authentication can protect you from ID fraud
Mumbai: Two additional commissioners of BMC transferred
Mumbai: Veteran IAS officer Bhushan Gagrani is new BMC Commissioner
On Monday, the ECI had written to the Maharashtra state secretary to transfer former BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal and some deputy and additional commissioners.

Celebs exude elegance at Amazon Prime Video's blue carpet

20 March,2024 01:37 PM IST | Oshin Fernandes
Entertainment News
Arijit Singh fans sing 'Chaleya' after he couldn't complete it at Pune concert

Arijit Singh didn’t want to stop his Pune concert but was short on time. He started singing ‘Chaleya’ from ‘Jawan’ backstage but left it incomplete. This is when nearly 30,000 fans took over and sang the song.

20 March,2024 10:06 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Mumbai: ‘Double-discharge platform at Dadar will lead to two-front attacks’

Commuters fear passengers will pour into fast train from both sides, block gates and create hellish experience

20 March,2024 07:13 AM IST | Mumbai | Rajendra B. Aklekar
Lifestyle News
Mid-Day Premium International Day of Happiness: Yoga practices to cultivate joy

On International Day of Happiness, wellness expert shares simple yoga practices which can help you cultivate happiness in your everyday life

20 March,2024 10:28 AM IST | Mumbai | Maitrai Agarwal
Sports News
Kohli-Pant in spotlight as IPL mega-show returns and World Cup looms

The 17th edition of the world's richest cricket league is expected to end close to the June 1 start of the World Cup in the West Indies and United States

20 March,2024 04:19 PM IST | New Delhi | mid-day online correspondent

