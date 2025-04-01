Breaking News
BJP MLA claims Beed Sarpanch murder accused Walmik Karad was assaulted in jail
Ready reckoner rate increased by 4.39 per cent in Maharashtra
Malabar Hill walkway broken into nine days before its opening
BMC invites Expression of Interest to set up horse carousel at Cooperage Garden
Bombay HC grants interim bail to woman accused of forging her husband's will
IPL 2025

In Focus

Thane: Three booked for duping job seekers of Rs 56 lakh

Police in Thane have arrested three individuals for defrauding four job seekers of Rs 56 lakh after promising them fake employment in the Indian Railways. The accused provided forged documents to gain the victims' trust

Abir Gulaal teaser: Fawad Khan flirts with Vaani Kapoor using Bollywood song

01 April,2025 12:23 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Tom Holland's next Spider-Man film titled 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day'

The team of Tom Holland's next Spider-Man film has announced the title of the fourth film in the series. The film has been titled Spider-Man: Brand New Day

01 April,2025 11:10 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
How Mid-Day made an impact
Mid-Day Impact

How Mid-Day made an impact

Your favourite newspaper has always had its finger on the pulse of Mumbai, perfectly reflecting the city’s dreams, troubles, and victories. Here’s a list of reports on the remarkable impact the newspaper has had in March on orchestrating change in the city

01 April,2025 12:52 PM IST | Mumbai | Team mid-day
Lifestyle News
How does India look from space? Astronaut Sunita Williams answers

Sunita Williams, along with fellow astronaut Butch Wilmore, spent over nine months in space for a mission that was originally supposed to last just eight days

01 April,2025 11:00 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Sports News
IPL 2025, MI vs KKR: Ashwani Kumar impresses on debut at Wankhede

Left-arm pacer Kumar bags record figures of 4-24 as Mumbai Indians comfortably defeat Kolkata Knight Riders with eight wickets and 43 balls to spare for their first win of IPL-18

01 April,2025 07:45 AM IST | Mumbai | Subodh Mayure

