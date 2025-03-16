Breaking News
Virar: Suitcase murder solved within 24 hours
Fifth arrest in New India Cooperative Bank fraud case
Mumbai weather updates: Is the heat wave receding?
Mumbai: Pydhonie cops get a clean chit for custodial death
Maharashtra: Forest department seizes 1,800 kg of wood used to make gutka
Mumbai gets respite from scorching heat as temperatures dip

16 March,2025 10:00 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
While neither Ankit nor Priyanka has confirmed that they were or are in a relationship, their on-screen romance and frequent outings together have made fans ship them

16 March,2025 08:02 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
At 12.54 pm, the South Control Room received an urgent message about a woman in labour in a taxi, and the Nirbhaya squad, realising that she was delivering

16 March,2025 07:17 AM IST | Mumbai | Aishwarya Iyer
Sunday Mid-Day News
Following the Hampi gangrape and murder, this much is clear—for anyone travelling in India, women or men, safety lies in extreme planning, staying off the road less travelled and a hope that luck is on your side

16 March,2025 08:27 AM IST | Mumbai | Arpika Bhosale
News
Early in my career, I learnt that the best way not to get distracted by landmarks was to not look at the scoreboard; Sachin Baby must have been left wondering about his shot

16 March,2025 08:24 AM IST | Mumbai | Sunil Gavaskar

