Breaking News
Mumbai | Day 2: First arrests under the new laws
Exclusive | Maharashtra: Liberation in Matheran
Your crowd, your circus: Railway to Metro
Mumbai eagerly awaits open double-decker buses
Mumbai: Double-decker flyover in Andheri delayed until 2026
Abu Salem challenges prison transfer in HC, claims threat to life

Salem was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment in the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts case, years after he was extradited from Portugal on November 11, 2005

03 July,2024 05:19 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Shabana Azmi opened up about her dynamics with Javed Akhtar's children, Farhan and Zoya Akhtar, and credited Honey Irani for the good relationship

03 July,2024 07:05 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Mumbai

The sources said the actors Krystel Dsouza and Karan Wahi were called for questioning in order to elicit information about some payments being made for promotions of the app named OctaFx

03 July,2024 05:33 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
While capturing sequences for his upcoming film SK23, Midday spoke with Indian actor and martial artist Vidyut Jammwal, discussing themes of resilience, the power of discipline and why courage is essential for paving a unique path

03 July,2024 12:45 PM IST | Mumbai | Ainie Rizvi
Sports News
The Indian team is expected to reach New Delhi on early Thursday morning (6:20am) after departing from Barbados in a chartered flight

03 July,2024 05:46 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

