-
- Latest News
- Mumbai
- News
- Entertainment
- Celebrity Life
- Sports
- Lifestyle
- Photos
- Podcast
- Timepass
- Sunday Mid-Day
- Mumbai Guide
- Videos
- Brand Media
Salem was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment in the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts case, years after he was extradited from Portugal on November 11, 2005
Shabana Azmi opened up about her dynamics with Javed Akhtar's children, Farhan and Zoya Akhtar, and credited Honey Irani for the good relationship03 July,2024 07:05 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
The sources said the actors Krystel Dsouza and Karan Wahi were called for questioning in order to elicit information about some payments being made for promotions of the app named OctaFx03 July,2024 05:33 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
While capturing sequences for his upcoming film SK23, Midday spoke with Indian actor and martial artist Vidyut Jammwal, discussing themes of resilience, the power of discipline and why courage is essential for paving a unique path03 July,2024 12:45 PM IST | Mumbai | Ainie Rizvi
The Indian team is expected to reach New Delhi on early Thursday morning (6:20am) after departing from Barbados in a chartered flight03 July,2024 05:46 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT