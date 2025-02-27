-
- Latest News
- Mumbai
- News
- Entertainment
- Celebrity Life
- Sports
- Lifestyle
- Photos
- Podcast
- Timepass
- Sunday Mid-Day
- Mumbai Guide
- Videos
- Events
Keshavji Bheemabhai Chowdhary was kidnapped when he was about to board the Kutch Express for Mumbai at Bhachau station on Monday, an official of Vakola police station said
The much-anticipated wedding of Konark Gowariker and Niyati Kanakia is slated to be a grand affair held on March 2 in Mumbai, bringing together the film and business fraternities in a union of love, legacy, and tradition27 February,2025 03:28 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
The owner of the software firm had approached the police after incurring a huge loss of Rs. 1.5 crore in the business, said the zonal deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Prakash Gaikwad27 February,2025 12:26 PM IST | Mumbai | Diwakar Sharma
The apartment was bought by Rohit Sharma and his father Gurunath Sharma in March 2013 for Rs 5.46 crore27 February,2025 03:56 PM IST | Mumbai | PTI
In the digital age, social media often becomes a breeding ground for misinformation, and recently, former Pakistan fast bowler Wasim Akram found himself entangled in an unnecessary controversy. (Photos: Shaniera Akram Instagram)27 February,2025 04:16 PM IST | E A
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT