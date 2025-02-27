Breaking News
Mumbai Police to install facial recognition CCTV cameras in South Mumbai
Maharashtra: Rape in parked Shivshahi bus rocks Pune
Mumbai: House help held for stealing Rs 1.16 lakh from 79-year-old Kemps Corner resident
Central Railway sets tentative timetable for services on new Panvel-Karjat corridor
Mumbai: Mahalaxmi cable-stayed bridge on track for October 2026 completion
Mumbai crime: Three arrested for kidnapping 60-year-old man

Keshavji Bheemabhai Chowdhary was kidnapped when he was about to board the Kutch Express for Mumbai at Bhachau station on Monday, an official of Vakola police station said

Sikandar teaser: Justice has a new name; watch Salman Khan pack a punch!

27 February,2025 04:25 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Ashutosh Gowariker’s son Konark to tie the knot with Niyati Kanakia on March 2

The much-anticipated wedding of Konark Gowariker and Niyati Kanakia is slated to be a grand affair held on March 2 in Mumbai, bringing together the film and business fraternities in a union of love, legacy, and tradition

27 February,2025 03:28 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Mumbai: Three arrested for hacking into software firm's system, destroying data

The owner of the software firm had approached the police after incurring a huge loss of Rs. 1.5 crore in the business, said the zonal deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Prakash Gaikwad

27 February,2025 12:26 PM IST | Mumbai | Diwakar Sharma
Lifestyle News
Cricketer Rohit Sharma rents out Mumbai apartment for Rs 2.6 lakh per month

The apartment was bought by Rohit Sharma and his father Gurunath Sharma in March 2013 for Rs 5.46 crore

27 February,2025 03:56 PM IST | Mumbai | PTI
Sports News
Shaniera Akram calls out fake ‘Divorced XI’ list featuring Wasim Akram

In the digital age, social media often becomes a breeding ground for misinformation, and recently, former Pakistan fast bowler Wasim Akram found himself entangled in an unnecessary controversy. (Photos: Shaniera Akram Instagram)

27 February,2025 04:16 PM IST | E A

