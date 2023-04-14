Breaking News
Mumbai: Alcohol tests for MSRTC drivers after complaints
Mumbai: New Mulund station escalator blocks entry to an entire residential colony
Mumbai: Cops finally arrest 1 in cancer scam racket
Mumbai: After 4 years of back and forth, reconstruction of Bandra skywalk stopped
Mumbai: Number of pregnant women with COVID-19 rising
One dead, couple injured after dumper topples over them in Virar
The dumper toppled on the right side, injuring its driver too. The vehicles of deceased and the injured couple had got badly mangled in toppled dumper

Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan wish on Ranbir-Alia's first wedding anniversary

14 April,2023 01:39 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
BTS Stars! Avinash Gowariker on how Shah Rukh Khan's family portraits were shot

The ace photographer joins the latest episode of mid-day.com's 'BTS Stars'

14 April,2023 10:13 AM IST | mumbai | Natasha Coutinho D'souza
Mumbai
Maha CM, Fadnavis, Governor pay tributes to Dr Ambedkar on his birth anniversary
Maha CM, Fadnavis, Governor pay tributes to Dr Ambedkar on his birth anniversary

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and other political leaders in the state paid tributes to Dr B R Ambedkar on his 132nd birth anniversary on Friday (Pics/Eknath Shinde's team)

14 April,2023 01:49 PM IST | ronak mastakar
Lifestyle News
How to elevate your house with cottagecore aesthetic

Mid-Day Premium How to elevate your house with cottagecore aesthetic

Design expert helps us decode ‘cottagecore’, and shares five ways to capture the trending design form, and make your home Instagram worthy

14 April,2023 09:56 AM IST | Mumbai | Maitrai Agarwal
Sports News
IPL 2023 Points Table: Gujarat Titans dethrone KKR to climb to third spot

Gujarat Titans roared back to winning ways with a six-wicket victory over Punjab Kings after Mohit Sharma's excellent return to the IPL and Shubman Gill's 49-ball 67 here on Thursday

14 April,2023 02:46 PM IST | Kolkata | mid-day online correspondent

