Breaking News
Maharashtra: Unseasonal rains lash six districts of Marathwada
Maharashtra: 23-year-old man nabbed from UP for rape of 9-year-old girl
Some people did not like certain parts of Anand Dighe biopic: CM Shinde
Mahatma Gandhi mahapurush, PM Narendra Modi yugpurush: Vice President Dhankhar
Mumbai Police arrests two persons for posing as IPS officers, duping bank staffer of Rs 35.25 lakh
City News

In Focus

Mumbai woman loses toddler son on her birthday

Tragedy occurred when the family of four was riding a scooter on the way to a beach resort in Gorai

Tuesday Trivia: Before Saif Ali Khan, these actors were approached for the role

28 November,2023 11:05 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Meghna Gulzar says Deepika Padukone's visit to JNU caused 'a dent' on 'Chhapaak'

Meghna Gulzar has opened up about the impact on her film Chhapaak (2020) when leading lady Deepika Padukone visited JNU, days before the release

28 November,2023 12:12 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
‘Godman’ rapes, cheats woman in guise of saving husband from evil spell

Purported ‘guruji’, with his wife and five others, looted woman of Rs 78.65 lakh, gave her drink, food as part of ritual that sent her to hospital

28 November,2023 06:47 AM IST | Mumbai | Anurag Kamble
Lifestyle News
'Packaged food brands have been blatantly lying to us'

Mid-Day Premium 'Packaged food brands have been blatantly lying to us'

Despite facing lawsuits, this Food Pharmer is on a journey to raise awareness about the evils of packaged foods. From bringing the misleading marketing gimmick of food brands to the limelight to teaching people how to read food labels, this individual is bringing about a food revolution one reel at a time

28 November,2023 09:16 AM IST | Mumbai | Aakanksha Ahire
Sports News

"I have nothing but gratitude," Harshal Patel following his release from RCB

Patel took to his official Instagram account and said that the previous three years with the Bangalore-based franchise have been incredible for him. He also thanked everyone for standing by his side in the difficult times

28 November,2023 02:48 PM IST | New Delhi | ANI

Trending News:


