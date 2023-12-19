-
Unit VI of crime branch’s investigation untangled complex web through which money was illicitly transferred across border, benefiting shady agents in both countries
Sussanne Khan took to her social media to drop an adorable video with boyfriend Arslan Goni on his birthday. The two have been dating for a couple of years now19 December,2023 12:11 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai Police has heightened surveillance owing to unverified claims surrounding notorious criminal Dawood Ibrahim. Pics/ Mid-day archives:: Reported by: Faizan Khan19 December,2023 11:30 AM IST | Sanjana Deshpande
Before they are born, their images go viral. Be it a baby bump or an ultrasound scan – the content has become an object of sharing for new-gen parents. Mental health expert breaks down the perils of ‘sharenting’ and share precautionary measures19 December,2023 09:13 AM IST | Mumbai | Ainie Rizvi
The 26-year-old is currently undergoing rehab at the NCA in Bengaluru and is expected to feature in IPL 2024 starting on March 22. The Delhi Capitals skipper, who will be present at the mini-auction alongside Team Director Sourav Ganguly and head coach Ricky Ponting here, had a close shave after his car hit a divider on National Highway19 December,2023 12:53 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
