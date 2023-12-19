Breaking News
Maharashtra: Gang of 13 men loots valuables from workers at company in Thane
DRI nabs man suspected of smuggling drugs, seizes cocaine worth Rs 40 crore
Delhi excise policy case: ED issues fresh summons to Arvind Kejriwal
Gokhale bridge: Some trains to be affected due to construction of ROB, says WR
Thane run-over case: Bureaucrat's son, two others get bail day after arrest
Union government issues advisory amidst Covid-19 surge and detection of JN.1 variant
City News

In Focus

Mumbai Police unravel nuts & bolts of India-Bangladesh hawala racket

Unit VI of crime branch’s investigation untangled complex web through which money was illicitly transferred across border, benefiting shady agents in both countries

Veteran actress Tanuja discharged from hospital

19 December,2023 11:41 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Sussanne Khan drops special birthday wish for boyfriend Arslan Goni

Sussanne Khan took to her social media to drop an adorable video with boyfriend Arslan Goni on his birthday. The two have been dating for a couple of years now

19 December,2023 12:11 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
IN PHOTOS: Mumbai cops say viral rumours on Dawood Ibrahim are fake

Mumbai Police has heightened surveillance owing to unverified claims surrounding notorious criminal Dawood Ibrahim.  Pics/ Mid-day archives:: Reported by: Faizan Khan

19 December,2023 11:30 AM IST | Sanjana Deshpande
Lifestyle News
What is sharenting and why do parents need to be cautious of this digital trend

What is sharenting and why do parents need to be cautious of this digital trend

Before they are born, their images go viral. Be it a baby bump or an ultrasound scan – the content has become an object of sharing for new-gen parents. Mental health expert breaks down the perils of ‘sharenting’ and share precautionary measures

19 December,2023 09:13 AM IST | Mumbai | Ainie Rizvi
Sports News
Need a few more months to be match-fit feels Rishabh Pant

Need a few more months to be match-fit feels Rishabh Pant

The 26-year-old is currently undergoing rehab at the NCA in Bengaluru and is expected to feature in IPL 2024 starting on March 22. The Delhi Capitals skipper, who will be present at the mini-auction alongside Team Director Sourav Ganguly and head coach Ricky Ponting here, had a close shave after his car hit a divider on National Highway

19 December,2023 12:53 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

