×
Breaking News
Mumbai Police to summon Nupur Sharma and record her statement over controversial remarks against Prophet: CP Sanjay Pandey
Rajya Sabha polls: Nawab Malik, Anil Deshmukh seek 1-day bail to cast vote
Mumbai: Drop in temperature during monsoon will lead to surge in Covid-19 cases, say experts
Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi questioned over threat letter to Salman Khan
Elon Musk accuses Twitter of withholding data, says may withdraw bid
ED raids Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain's residence in connection with hawala transactions
Salman Khan's security beefed up after threat letter

In Focus

Mumbai: Self-test kits, a challenge for BMC yet again

BMC chief calls for setting up mechanism to track self-test kits, increase testing

'India's stance on controversy over derogatory remarks conveyed to Qatar'

'India's stance on controversy over derogatory remarks conveyed to Qatar'
SRK, Katrina, Kartik Aaryan, and Aditya Roy Kapur have tested Covid-19 positive

SRK, Katrina, Kartik Aaryan, and Aditya Roy Kapur have tested Covid-19 positive
ADVERTISEMENT
Entertainment News
Couple Goals: When Ishitta Arun threatened to jump into a well
Couple Goals

Couple Goals: When Ishitta Arun threatened to jump into a well

Ishitta and Dhruv join mid-day.com's Couple Goals

06 June,2022 12:13 PM IST | mumbai | Natasha Coutinho D'souza
Mumbai
Maharashtra reports 1,036 Covid-19 cases, no fatalities

Maharashtra reports 1,036 Covid-19 cases, no fatalities

The caseload in the state rose to 78,94,233, while the death toll remained unchanged at 1,47,866

06 June,2022 07:36 PM IST | Mumbai | PTI
Lifestyle News
Slay it in the rains: Here’s how to plan your wardrobe for the Mumbai monsoon

Slay it in the rains: Here’s how to plan your wardrobe for the Mumbai monsoon

Premium

If you are all puzzled about what to wear and how to style your outfits during the monsoon, especially at a time when work-from-office is back on track, here are some tips from fashion experts on wardrobe essentials

06 June,2022 09:50 AM IST | Mumbai | Sarasvati T
Sports News
Rahi Sarnobat urges people to preserve nature

Rahi Sarnobat urges people to preserve nature

India’s pistol shooter Rahi Sarnobat urged her fans to ensure they do their bit to make this plant a better place

06 June,2022 08:52 AM IST | Mumbai | A Correspondent

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK