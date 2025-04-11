-
- Latest News
- Mumbai
- News
- Entertainment
- Celebrity Life
- Sports
- Lifestyle
- Photos
- Podcast
- Timepass
- Sunday Mid-Day
- Mumbai Guide
- Events
The accused, Sagar Manik Randhavan, a resident of Rawanwadi, Randhavan Vasti in Daund, was taken into custody on April 10 by the South Cyber Police Station, Mumbai, with assistance from the Daund Police
Hrithik Roshan is set to make his directorial debut with Krrish 4, while continuing to play the iconic superhero. Rumors of Priyanka Chopra returning to the franchise gained traction after Hrithik attended Nick Jonas' Broadway show and spoke about meeting the couple11 April,2025 12:13 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Interview stage removed after switch to national entrance test; student collective urges faculty to intervene as social inclusion becomes a growing concern11 April,2025 08:39 AM IST | Mumbai | Dipti Singh
Parkinson’s Disease (PD) impacts movement, and while it mostly affects individuals over 60, early-onset cases can occur too but what are the causes, symptoms and the importance of timely detection?09 April,2025 12:54 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
In 1997, Beenhakker took the helm at Feyenoord Rotterdam, leading them to an Eredivisie championship in the 1998-99 season and a Johan Cruyff Shield victory in 199911 April,2025 10:50 AM IST | The Hague | IANS
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT