Mumbai local train updates: CR’s plans to replace 14 non-AC services with AC trains reignite rift
Raid at Latur drugs factory nets surprise catch: city cop
Govt keeps Mumbai water tankers' body sweating
Mumbai weather updates: City set for pleasant break from heatwave conditions
Mumbai: Elphinstone Bridge stays open for now
Man held from Pune for illegal digital broadcast of blockbuster film 'Chhaava'

The accused, Sagar Manik Randhavan, a resident of Rawanwadi, Randhavan Vasti in Daund, was taken into custody on April 10 by the South Cyber Police Station, Mumbai, with assistance from the Daund Police

Watch: Tamannaah Bhatia owns every frame in Raid 2 song Nasha

11 April,2025 12:25 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Hrithik Roshan meets Priyanka Chopra amid rumours of her returning to Krrish 4

Hrithik Roshan is set to make his directorial debut with Krrish 4, while continuing to play the iconic superhero. Rumors of Priyanka Chopra returning to the franchise gained traction after Hrithik attended Nick Jonas' Broadway show and spoke about meeting the couple

11 April,2025 12:13 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Mumbai: TISS students slam scrapping of interviews, fee hike in PG admissions

Interview stage removed after switch to national entrance test; student collective urges faculty to intervene as social inclusion becomes a growing concern

11 April,2025 08:39 AM IST | Mumbai | Dipti Singh
Lifestyle News
World Parkinson's Disease Day: Causes, symptoms, and need for early detection

Parkinson’s Disease (PD) impacts movement, and while it mostly affects individuals over 60, early-onset cases can occur too but what are the causes, symptoms and the importance of timely detection?

09 April,2025 12:54 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Sports News
Former Real Madrid, Netherlands coach Leo Beenhakker dies at 82

In 1997, Beenhakker took the helm at Feyenoord Rotterdam, leading them to an Eredivisie championship in the 1998-99 season and a Johan Cruyff Shield victory in 1999

11 April,2025 10:50 AM IST | The Hague | IANS

