×
Breaking News
Mumbai: BMC plans to vaccinate school kids, seeks data
CM Uddhav Thackeray clears no proposal to dissolve Assembly, says Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole
Do not get carried away by the word endemic: Experts amid rising Covid-19 cases
Maharashtra political turmoil: The one masterstroke that could have averted crisis
Maharashtra political crisis: Shiv Sena hopeful of ghar wapsi, but rebels firm on demand
Maharashtra political crisis: I have 40 MLAs with me, says Eknath Shinde after reaching Guwahati
Amid political turmoil, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari tests positive for Covid-19
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray has tested positive for Covid-19, says Kamal Nath

In Focus

Mumbai: BMC plans to vaccinate school kids, seeks data

Headmasters of civic schools told to share vax status of students; move follows discovery of new Omicron strains among children

In Photos: Political turmoil deepens in Maharashtra as Eknath Shinde rebels

In Photos: Political turmoil deepens in Maharashtra as Eknath Shinde rebels
Anushka Sharma shares her yoga journey with a set of throwback pictures International Yoga Day

Anushka Sharma shares her yoga journey with a set of throwback pictures
ADVERTISEMENT
Entertainment News
International Yoga Day: Kareena Kapoor shares adorable glimpse of her 'Jeh baba'

International Yoga Day: Kareena Kapoor shares adorable glimpse of her 'Jeh baba'

In the picture, Jeh's nanny could be spotted sitting close to Jeh. The adorable baby could be seen enjoying and performing a yoga asana at his home on a colourful mat with pictures of animals along with 'zoo' engraved on it

22 June,2022 09:21 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Maharashtra political crisis: I have 40 MLAs with me, says Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra political crisis: I have 40 MLAs with me, says Eknath Shinde

Shinde, who arrived at the Guwahati airport, spoke to reporters for the first time since his decision to rebel against his own party

22 June,2022 10:08 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
Goodbye, Internet Explorer: Mumbaikars get nostalgic about the browser

Goodbye, Internet Explorer: Mumbaikars get nostalgic about the browser

Premium

As the world bid adieu to the iconic browser on June 15, four Mumbaikars who grew up with it share their fond memories of using Internet Explorer before moving on to faster options. While they will miss it, they are also thankful and look forward to a better future to browse the internet

22 June,2022 01:58 PM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Sports News
Not without my team, says boxer Vijender Singh on next fight in Raipur

Not without my team, says boxer Vijender Singh on next fight in Raipur

Announcing his next fight in Raipur this August, India boxer Vijender Singh insists he’ll never repeat mistake of fighting without his British coaching team, who couldn’t travel due to pandemic when he lost last year

22 June,2022 08:41 AM IST | Mumbai | Ashwin Ferro

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK