Breaking News
Mumbai weather updates: IMD announces end of southwest monsoon
Exclusive: Dosti with Salman Khan motive behind Baba Siddique’s murder, says Mumbai Crime Branch
Maharashtra assembly elections 2024: State to vote on Nov 20 in single phase
Mumbai Coastal Road traffic woes persist despite signal adjustments
Mumbai: Congestion at Malad station a major issue, say rail commuters
shot-button
Subscription

In Focus

Mumbai-Delhi IndiGo flight diverted to Ahmedabad, more flights receive threats

The indiGo flight 6E 651 was isolated upon landing, ensuring the safety of all passengers and crew on board, the officials said

Can't take our eyes off Kartik Aaryan's dancing in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 title song!

Can't take our eyes off Kartik Aaryan's dancing in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 title song!

16 October,2024 04:12 PM IST | Mumbai
Entertainment News
RGV thinks Salman Khan should give ‘super counter threat’ to Lawrence Bishnoi

RGV thinks Salman Khan should give ‘super counter threat’ to Lawrence Bishnoi

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma demanded Salman Khan to issue a threat to the gangster; otherwise, it would look like the "COWARDICE of the TIGER STAR."

16 October,2024 02:46 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Baba Siddique’s last words: Bullets hit me, I won’t survive

Baba Siddique’s last words: Bullets hit me, I won’t survive

Siddique’s party worker reveals last words of NCP leader after he was shot at on Saturday evening

16 October,2024 01:23 PM IST | Mumbai | Shirish Vaktania
Lifestyle News
Mumbai: 85-year-old successfully undergoes complex ovarian cancer surgery

Mumbai: 85-year-old successfully undergoes complex ovarian cancer surgery

Savitri Agarwal was initially diagnosed through a CT Scan with an ovarian mass two months prior but the family grappled with the decision due to the octogenarian's advanced age and the associated risks. However, after her conditioned worsened, city doctors had to carry out the operation

16 October,2024 01:35 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Sports News
'I can still fight better': Mary Kom slams Indian boxers for poor Olympic show

'I can still fight better': Mary Kom slams Indian boxers for poor Olympic show

Mary Kom, the first Indian woman to win a medal at the Olympics, was not able to participate in this edition due the age limit rule in Boxing as no one above the age of 40 is allowed to participate

16 October,2024 03:05 PM IST | New Delhi | mid-day online correspondent

Trending News:


This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK