Breaking News
Mumbai: New WR corridor work begins today, Rs 2,000-crore gamechanger
Exclusive | Badlapur sexual assault: More than a week after protests broke out, Badlapur school partially reopens
Mumbai: Virar tutorial owner held for molesting girl in class
Mumbai: Illegal debris dumping rampant in Wadala
Mumbai: GRP catches thief who only stole from women
Weather News

In Focus

Mumbai: Burglar busted by cat nabbed

Accused, a repeat offender, had climbed into film director’s sixth floor flat and taken R6,000 from a purse before cat’s meowing alerted family

Amy Jackson wore 11 bridal outfits leading up to her wedding with Ed Westwick

29 August,2024 11:36 AM IST | Oshin Fernandes
Entertainment News
Kareena Kapoor trolled for sharing a ‘tone deaf’ post on luxury

Kareena Kapoor Khan is getting panned on Reddit for preaching how luxury is not the most important thing while living a privileged life and dressing up in designer wear from head to toe

29 August,2024 10:32 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
News
Delhi HC extends interim arrest protection of Puja Khedkar till September 5

Justice Subramonium Prasad of the Delhi High Court has deferred the hearing on suspended IAS officer Pooja Khedkar's anticipatory bail plea to September 5

29 August,2024 01:11 PM IST | New Delhi | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
New Mpox strain poses notable risk for children, warn experts

The new and deadlier Mpox strain -- Clade 1b -- poses a notable risk to children, said experts on Thursday, amid an outbreak of the infectious disease in Africa

29 August,2024 02:47 PM IST | Mumbai | IANS
Sports News
Red riding good!

India hockey coach Craig Fulton tells mid-day the red card for Amit Rohidas at Paris Olympics was a fair call and spurred team on to bronze medal finish; reveals new players will get chances in four-year cycle leading up to LA 2028

29 August,2024 07:01 AM IST | Mumbai | Ashwin Ferro

Trending News:


