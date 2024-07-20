Breaking News
IMD predicts heavy rains in Mumbai in next 24 hours
Sharad Pawar-led NCP releases book on 'black deeds' of Mahayuti govt
Man held for withdrawing Rs 2 lakh from BJP MLA's mother's account
One dead another injured as city continues to witness rains
Puja Khedkar's father gets protection from arrest in criminal intimidation case
Weather News

In Focus

Mumbai: BMC to transfer Rs 500 crore to MMRDA in phases

State government’s UD department orders total payment of Rs 4,960 crore for Metro project; BMC ready for further payments

20 July,2024 07:03 PM IST | Tuhina Upadhyay
Entertainment News
After the movie came out, many fans flocked to theatres yesterday to see it on opening day. Let's take a look at how the users have reacted!

20 July,2024 03:04 PM IST | Mumbai
Mumbai
On Sunday, July 21, 2024, there won't be a block during the day on the Western Railway Suburban segment.

20 July,2024 12:46 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
The monsoon season brings with it various physical and mental health risks, especially for children. We speak to a pediatrician and child psychologists to map out the risks and present ways to keep your kids healthy in the rainy season

20 July,2024 06:51 PM IST | Mumbai | Raaina Jain
Sports News
Elite sport can be ruthless and Pandya found that out when he was pipped by Suryakumar Yadav for the post of captain of the Indian T20 side for the upcoming tour of Sri Lanka

20 July,2024 04:20 PM IST | New Delhi | mid-day online correspondent

