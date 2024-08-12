-
- Latest News
- Mumbai
- News
- Entertainment
- Celebrity Life
- Sports
- Lifestyle
- Photos
- Podcast
- Timepass
- Sunday Mid-Day
- Mumbai Guide
- Videos
Delhi HC granted interim protection from arrest to former IAS probationer Puja Khedkar till August 21. She has been accused of cheating and wrongly availing OBC and disability quota benefits in UPSC
The trailer of ‘Kanguva’ starring Suriya and Bobby Deol is proof that the South Indian film industry is leaving no stone unturned in creating something out of the box and grand12 August,2024 02:14 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
BJP MP Kangana Ranaut attacked Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Monday for 'endorsing' Hindenburg report and its allegations on the chairperson of market regulator SEBI. In a post on X, Kangana accused Gandhi of attempting 'everything to destabilise the nation's security and economy'12 August,2024 11:52 AM IST | New Delhi | mid-day online correspondent
Are you on the lookout for deals and discounts on clothing, accessories, travel and more? From e-commerce to flights, here is your guide to Independence Day sale 202411 August,2024 04:31 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
The selectors will also look to giving Rishabh Pant a go in the Duleep Trophy. If this happens, this will be Pant's first red-ball tournament after coming back from the car crash. However, Bumrah and Ashwin are unlikely to take part in the tournament at any stage as they are expected to join the India squad directly ahead of the Bangladesh series12 August,2024 02:12 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT