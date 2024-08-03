Breaking News
ATS busts illegal telephone exchange aiding terrorist activities, one held
Mumbai: 19-year-old mechanic held for stealing 3 sports bikes
US Election: Kamla Harris officially secures Democratic nomination for president
Wayanad survivors struggle, support system ramps up
New shelters for stray animals in Bandra, Khar and Santacruz
Mumbai weather update: IMD predicts intermittent moderate for city, suburbs

The civic agency further stated that the island city, in the 24-hour duration that ended at 8 am on Saturday, received 12 mm of rainfall.

Actor-Lt Colonel Mohanlal inspects landslide-hit Wayanad, donates Rs 3 crore

03 August,2024 12:39 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Shraddha Kapoor sings ‘Galliyan’ at Bigg Boss OTT 3 grand finale, netizens react

Clad in a red outfit, Shraddha Kapoor captivated the audience with her voice and also won hearts on the internet as the video surfaced on social media

03 August,2024 11:29 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai local train update: WR announces overnight block between Vasai, Bhayander

There will be NO BLOCK in DAY TIME over the Western Railway Suburban section on Sunday, 04th August 2024, WR said in their communique.

03 August,2024 10:58 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Do friendship breakups hurt more than romantic breakups?

Mid-Day Premium Do friendship breakups hurt more than romantic breakups?

While pop culture has often highlighted the stages of a romantic breakup, there is not enough discourse about dealing with losing a friend, despite it being an equally, if not more, devastating experience

03 August,2024 11:24 AM IST | Mumbai | Raaina Jain
India’s Day 8 schedule: Bhaker, archers Kaur-Deepika eye podium finish

On Friday, India narrowly missed out on a historic archery medal as Ankita Bhakat and Dhiraj Bommadevara fell short in the bronze medal match

03 August,2024 07:20 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

