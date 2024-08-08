Breaking News
Thane: Five-year-old dies after labrador falls on her in Mumbra
Mid-Day Impact | Mumbai: CM Eknath Shinde orders Kurla station spruce-up
Mumbai cyber police building nears completion
Maharashtra assembly elections: Will scramble for Assembly seats fracture alliances?
Mid-Day Impact | Mumbai: Loose tiles on Charni Road FOB removed
Commuters question civic body’s handling of issue and future repair plans as bridge condition deteriorates

'Gyaarah Gyaarah' screening: Sanya Malhotra, Karan Johar, Kritika Kamra attend

08 August,2024 11:50 AM IST | Oshin Fernandes
Entertainment News
Nawazuddin Siddiqui's epic dialogues as 'Gangs of Wasseypur 2' clocks 12 years

The Anurag Kashyap directorial is based on a real-life story, that revolves around a gangster, who clashes with a coal mining mafia and features Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Manoj Bajpayee, Huma Qureshi, Richa Chadha, and Tigmanshu Dhulia

08 August,2024 11:41 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
News
Mid-Day Top News at this hour: CM orders Kurla station spruce-up and more

Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more

08 August,2024 10:24 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
Mid-Day Premium 'Rawdogging' travel trend raises alarms: Health experts warn of serious risks

As social media highlights yet another trend that people may want to try, Mumbai-based mental health experts and a dietitian shed light on the effects of following it and why you should rest and eat regularly on flights

08 August,2024 09:45 AM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Sports News
Mid-Day Premium ‘It’s a collective failure’: Wrestling coach Jagmal on Vinesh's disqualification

Former national-level wrestling coach Jagmal Singh, who trained Olympian and CWG gold-winner Narsingh Yadav, feels sudden and more-than-expected weight gain may have taken Vinesh Phogat’s coaches by surprise leading to her Olympic disqualification

08 August,2024 07:00 AM IST | Mumbai | Ashwin Ferro

