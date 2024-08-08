-
- Latest News
- Mumbai
- News
- Entertainment
- Celebrity Life
- Sports
- Lifestyle
- Photos
- Podcast
- Timepass
- Sunday Mid-Day
- Mumbai Guide
- Videos
Commuters question civic body’s handling of issue and future repair plans as bridge condition deteriorates
The Anurag Kashyap directorial is based on a real-life story, that revolves around a gangster, who clashes with a coal mining mafia and features Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Manoj Bajpayee, Huma Qureshi, Richa Chadha, and Tigmanshu Dhulia08 August,2024 11:41 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more08 August,2024 10:24 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
As social media highlights yet another trend that people may want to try, Mumbai-based mental health experts and a dietitian shed light on the effects of following it and why you should rest and eat regularly on flights08 August,2024 09:45 AM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Former national-level wrestling coach Jagmal Singh, who trained Olympian and CWG gold-winner Narsingh Yadav, feels sudden and more-than-expected weight gain may have taken Vinesh Phogat’s coaches by surprise leading to her Olympic disqualification08 August,2024 07:00 AM IST | Mumbai | Ashwin Ferro
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT