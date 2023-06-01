Breaking News
Mumbai: IIT Bombay wants more rural girls in STEM
Vande Bharat trains can handle flooding and steep inclines, says Central Railway
Mumbai: JJ doctors go on indefinite strike
Now, a tunnel link road from Turbhe to Kharghar
Mumbai’s most expensive bed in Arthur Road jail
Mumbai: Pydhonie residents receive 'stinky, dirty' drinking water

The residents from the Pydhonie’s Ghoghari Mohalla in south Mumbai have alleged that they have been receiving contaminated, muddy tap water forcing them to look for water tankers to get clean drinking water

'My grandpa, My hero': Alia Bhatt bids emotional farewell to grandfather

01 June,2023 12:51 PM IST | Mumbai
Entertainment News
Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares picture with Vijay Deverakonda

Samantha Ruth Prabhu who will be seen sharing screen space with Vijay in their upcoming film 'Kushi', took to her social media and shared a sweet picture of them.

01 June,2023 02:51 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
News
Indian Air Force's trainer aircraft crashes in Karnataka, pilots eject safely

According to IAF officials, the Kiran trainer aircraft crashed near Makali village in Chamarajanagar district during a routine training sortie

01 June,2023 02:05 PM IST | Chamarajanagar | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
An expert guide to reverse grey hair with natural remedies

An expert guide to reverse grey hair with natural remedies

For ages, pure and natural dyes have been used to reverse greying of hair. To learn about other natural remedies that can prevent the greying of hair, Midday Online spoke to the beautician Radhika Iyer Talati. Here is what she recommends

01 June,2023 09:26 AM IST | Mumbai | Ainie Rizvi
Sports News
WTC Final: Smith expects India-like conditions at The Oval

WTC Final: Smith expects India-like conditions at The Oval

The venue offers one of the best batting conditions in the UK with true pace and bounce. India are expected to play their frontline spinners R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja in their bid to make the most of the conditions

01 June,2023 09:26 AM IST | London | PTI

