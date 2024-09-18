-
The police are suspecting that the couple died by suicide before allegedly killing the child
Whether it was dancing in the baraat or wearing coordinated outfits, Ananya Panday made sure to make the bride and groom, Anant Ambani & Radhika Merchant feel special18 September,2024 08:52 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Sameer Khan was critically injured when his driver accidentally rammed into him and his wife outside Criticare Hospital in Kurla last evening.18 September,2024 10:44 AM IST | Mumbai | Faizan Khan
A Kolkata bank employee was suspended when a video of him insulting his colleagues on a video call went viral. Such behaviour isn't new; however, organisations need to address such behaviours of their employees swiftly, particularly when a research reveals that 48 per cent corporate employees, mostly women, suffer from mental health issues18 September,2024 02:25 PM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
In a post on X, Thackeray said trolls in India are engineering hatred on the pretext of violence in Bangladesh, while the BCCI is hosting its team18 September,2024 10:20 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
