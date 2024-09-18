Breaking News
Eid-e-Milad 2024 celebrations: BEST issues bus diversions in eastern suburbs of Mumbai
Over 37,000 idols immered on Anant Chaturdashi in Mumbai as devotees bid Bappa aideu
Nawab Malik's son-in-law Sameer Khan hurt in accident; hospitalised
J&K Assembly Election 2024: Over 11 pc voter turnout in first 2 hours polling
Kolkata medics to continue 'cease-work'; seek another meeting with CM Mamata
Bodies of couple, 10-year-old daughter found in their home in Nashik

The police are suspecting that the couple died by suicide before allegedly killing the child

BTS: Jin heads to Italy to attend Gucci showcase at Milan Fashion Week 2024

18 September,2024 04:08 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Ananya Panday reveals if actors get paid to attend Anant & Radhika's wedding

Whether it was dancing in the baraat or wearing coordinated outfits, Ananya Panday made sure to make the bride and groom, Anant Ambani & Radhika Merchant feel special

18 September,2024 08:52 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Nawab Malik's son-in-law Sameer Khan hurt in accident; hospitalised

Sameer Khan was critically injured when his driver accidentally rammed into him and his wife outside Criticare Hospital in Kurla last evening.

18 September,2024 10:44 AM IST | Mumbai | Faizan Khan
Lifestyle News
Shamed, harassed: Stories of toxic work culture and the ways to deal with it

Mid-Day Premium Shamed, harassed: Stories of toxic work culture and the ways to deal with it

A Kolkata bank employee was suspended when a video of him insulting his colleagues on a video call went viral. Such behaviour isn't new; however, organisations need to address such behaviours of their employees swiftly, particularly when a research reveals that 48 per cent corporate employees, mostly women, suffer from mental health issues

18 September,2024 02:25 PM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Sports News
Why Centre is allowing Bangladesh cricket team's India tour, asks Aaditya Thackeray

In a post on X, Thackeray said trolls in India are engineering hatred on the pretext of violence in Bangladesh, while the BCCI is hosting its team

18 September,2024 10:20 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

