×
Breaking News
Mumbai records 407 new Covid-19 cases, one death
BMC, Mumbaikars pay additional Rs 1.37 crore for basic blood tests at VN Desai Hospital
Maharashtra logs 1,005 new Covid-19 cases, 4 deaths
Jaishankar, Ukrainian FM discuss Ukraine-Russia war, its global repercussions
'Decision taken under Nitish's leadership will be accepted by everyone in JD(U)'

In Focus

Mumbai records 407 new Covid-19 cases, one death

The recovery count increased by 163 during the day to touch 11,05,317, leaving the city with an active caseload of 2,977

Maha monsoon session begins on August 17

Maha monsoon session begins on August 17
CWG 2022: A look at India's medal tally and schedule ahead of Day 11

CWG 2022: A look at India's medal tally and schedule ahead of Day 11
ADVERTISEMENT
Entertainment News
Tara Sutaria drops intimate dinner pictures from Aadar Jain's b'day celebrations

Tara Sutaria drops intimate dinner pictures from Aadar Jain's b'day celebrations

She completed her look with a pair of white boots, statement jewellery and kept her tresses open to increase the chic quotient of her outfit

08 August,2022 03:18 PM IST | Mumbai | ANI
News
Goa bar row: Complied with order to remove web links, says Google to HC

Goa bar row: Complied with order to remove web links, says Google to HC

Google's counsel told the high court that only one URL was provided to them by Irani and the same has been disabled

08 August,2022 07:00 PM IST | New Delhi | PTI
Lifestyle News
Go away, human: How most cats kept social distance from their owners in lockdown

Go away, human: How most cats kept social distance from their owners in lockdown

Unlike dogs, cats are solitary creatures who don’t like a lot of attention. What happened when the world shut down, and cats had to spend every minute with their owners? Mid-Day.com asks cat parents and a veterinarian to weigh in

08 August,2022 11:12 AM IST | Mumbai | Maitrai Agarwal
Sports News
CWG 2022 TT: Sharath Kamal clinches gold in men's singles

CWG 2022 TT: Sharath Kamal clinches gold in men's singles

Sharath defeated England's Liam Pitchford 11-13, 11-7, 11-2, 11-6, 11-8 to win his second men's singles gold medal in the Commonwealth Games, 16 years after he won in the event in Melbourne 2006 edition

08 August,2022 07:01 PM IST | Birmingham | IANS

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK